This just in: Terry McAuliffe is good at the money thing

Published Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 9:19 pm

The campaign finance reports for activity through the end of the year are coming in, and former governor Terry McAuliffe, who once wrestled a damn alligator to secure a $15,000 campaign contribution for Jimmy Carter, is raking it in.

McAuliffe, the guy everybody is aiming at in the Democratic Party gubernatorial race, is reporting an astounding $5.76 million in total receipts as of Dec. 31, which sounds like a lot, but consider – when he ran for the Democratic Party nomination back in 2013, he raised $6.01 million.

Checking notes.

That was his June 2013 report.

The $5.76 million is what he’s starting with going into the calendar year.

Holy bejeezus.

Back in the 2013 cycle, McAuliffe ended up raising $38.1 million for his gubernatorial run – primary and general combined.

He might be on his way to a billion this time.

Which will make it hard for the other candidates in the race to get oxygen.

The Jennifer McClellan campaign sent out a press release touting $1.17 million raised “across all entities” in calendar year 2020, but the campaign finance report filed with the Virginia Department of Elections has the main entity – McClellan for Governor – at $396,923.

The campaign of former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy had raised $785,910 as of the end of the year, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

We’re expecting more numbers to be touted in the coming hours and next day or two, and will update as we get those numbers in.

Story by Chris Graham

