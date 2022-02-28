This is how you organize a successful online event

Virtual events can be taken advantage of for a wide range of purposes; from live streams, to online conferences. Whatever it is you need to set up one of these events for, and on whatever platform, you’re going to want to make sure that everything goes as smoothly as possible. With this in mind, here are a couple of things that could help you to properly organize your occasion.

5 quick tips for hosting online events

While there are plenty of different factors that you could take into consideration, we limited this list to just 5 things that we think could be of use to you. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the top tips that you could implement to help you organize a successful online event, followed by a more in-depth look into each of these points:

Check your tech

Choose the right platform

Set up at the right time

Know what you want

Have moderators on hand

A closer look into how to organize a virtual event

Ensure that all your tech is set up and ready to go before you start

You don’t want to encounter any technical issues during hosting. While there are sometimes problems that you simply can’t predict, a little time and effort to check your equipment, do some test runs, and generally cover all your bases beforehand could be an excellent way to troubleshoot some of the more common and easily avoidable errors.

Consider which platform will work best for your virtual event

There are quite a few places where you could host your online event; from Instagram Live, to GoToWebinar. Because of the range of options that are available to you, it’s generally important to consider the types of tools that are out there – as well as how these could make a difference to the success of your endeavors.

Host your online event at the perfect time

While it may not always be an important consideration, it can be worth taking the time to think about who is going to attend your event – and how this might play a role in when you should start. Keep in mind countries, time zones, holidays, etc. if you want to make sure that you can get the biggest audience possible.

Be aware of what the purpose of the event is

It can sometimes be easy to stray from a particular topic or idea – which is why it’s important to first set yourself some clear goals before the event occurs. There are so many factors that can be a part of this; from the audience you want to attract, to the amount of time you want the event to go on.

Make sure that you have moderators there to help

If there are any issues or potentially times where you may need a little assistance in keeping control of the situation, the mods will often be a good solution. Sometimes, it’s just not that easy to handle everything yourself, and it’s best to make sure that there are people there who can help should you need it.

Ready to host your own virtual event?

While not a full list of everything that could help with organizing your event, these are certainly a few points that could help you in making the most out of it.

Story by Roger Smith