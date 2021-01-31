Third annual Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive for the Commonwealth begins Monday

The third annual Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive for the Commonwealth begins Monday with the goal to raise food and funds for local area food banks to help fight against food security.

The City of Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office will begin collecting non-perishable food items the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Donations can be dropped off between Feb. 1-15 outside the Downtown Mall entrance of Charlottesville City Hall

You can also donate online at www.brafb.org/commissioners. Every $1 donated helps to provide enough food for four meals.

“We are honored to participate yet again in such a worthwhile cause, particularly during this difficult time,” said Todd Divers, Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue.

Offices around the Commonwealth compete to collect the most food/funds during a time of the year when resources are in short supply and the need remains great.

