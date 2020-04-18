Things to know before selling your home

Selling a home can be a nightmare if you don’t play your cards right. It can be astonishingly time-consuming and emotionally overwhelming. It can be even more challenging if you’re doing it for the first time.

Below, there are a few considerations for an easier time selling your home, including tips on realtors, home sales, and home improvements.

Should I Get a Realtor?

It’s true that realtors command a hefty commission—usually at least 5% of the sale price of your home. It’s not advisable to try to sell your house on your own, though, particularly if you’re doing it for the first time. Instead, consider hiring a realtor.

A reliable realtor will have your best interests at heart, and help you set a reasonable and competitive selling price for your home. A fair price will raise your chance of a quick sale, too.

An agent eases the emotions that come with the process by interacting with prospective buyers. They also eliminate “tire-kickers” who just want to look at your house but don’t intend to buy.

An agent will also have more experience negotiating property sales and navigating the administration involved. They will help you get a better deal than you could on your own, and if any issues arise during the process, a professional will help you handle them effectively.

Realtors are conversant with all the paperwork and drawbacks involved in real estate transactions. The knowledge is invaluable in making sure everything goes smoothly, without delays or permanent setbacks.

If you decide to sell your home on your own, it’s important to do comprehensive research first. Check recently sold homes in your area and homes currently on the market to determine a competitive selling price. Be sure to compare apples to apples to ensure you set a reasonable price for your property.

Tips To Sell Your Home

Minimize the frustrations that come with home selling by keeping these home seller tips in mind:

Detach Yourself from The Home

Once you’ve decided to sell your home, remove your personal attachment to the property. Look at the sale from a business perspective, not a sentimental one.

Think of the process as a business transaction rather than a process of selling your home and do everything you can to stand out among the competition.

Research All Your Options

Even if you’ve opted for selling your home yourself, you have numerous options available.

You should research everything, including where you advertise, closing costs, how you prepare the property for sale, and how much you ask for it. Comprehensive preparation will ensure you get the best possible deal.

Get Your Paperwork in Order

It is imperative that you have the necessary documentation that your real estate agent, attorney, or prospective buyer will request. Make sure you scrutinize all your paperwork and prepare your documentation to be complete and readily available.

The documentation may include a deed or mortgage satisfaction letter, utility company contact details, rental agreements, tax bills, and utility bills. Make sure you close all outstanding city permits and clear any building violations, too.

Make Repairs

Before you put your Ohio home on the market, fix all those annoying things that you lived with for all those years. Look for missing tiles, stained ceilings, severely scratched floors, broken doors and windows, and other signs of neglect. A realtor can help you determine what needs to be done and what can wait.

Home Improvement and Upgrades That Will Pay Off

When it comes to purchasing a house, first impressions have a significant impact. Consider improving your home’s curb appeal before you put it up for sale.

Here are some home improvements and upgrades that can add value to your home:

Kitchen Remodeling

Many homeowners consider the kitchen the heart of the home. Updating this room can certainly pay off in terms of selling price and piqued buyer interest. Experts point out that you can recoup at least 60% of your investment on a kitchen remodel, provided you don’t overdo it.

Attic Insulation

Adding energy efficiency to your home can pay off significantly, too. You can find a professional to air-seal your home, then add loose-fill fiberglass insulation to any existing insulation. You might increase the value of your home, saving at least 10% of your annual domestic energy costs and a cheaper electric bill will be something that the new homeowners will definitely appreciate.

Install a New Garage Door

A new garage door is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to improve the look of your home. Modern garage doors come with many beneficial features and at least a five-year warranty.

If you keep all the above tips in mind, you can be confident you’ll have a great home selling experience.

