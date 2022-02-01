There’s a lot of W’s on that 2022 Virginia Football schedule

Virginia has a nice, workable 2022 football schedule, with its three toughest games at home, the first not until Oct. 29, and did I mention, they’re all in back-to-back-to-back weeks?

The ACC released schedules Monday night, and we now know, officially, that new coach Tony Elliott will open, as seems to be tradition, with Richmond, on Sept. 3.

Both Mike London and Bronco Mendenhall opened their tenures with Richmond, and Al Groh’s first home game, way back in 2001, was against the Spiders.

It doesn’t get all that difficult for a while: Week 2 is at Illinois, which finished 5-7 in 2021, including a 42-14 loss to UVA.

Week 3 is ODU, which is a member of Conference USA.

Week 4: at Syracuse, which went 5-7 last season, on a Friday night in the Carrier Dome.

There’s the chance to say hi to former offensive coordinator Robert Anae and former QBs coach Jason Beck before the game.

Then it’s on the road at Duke (3-9 in 2021) in Week 5, ahead of the home opener with Louisville (6-7 in 2021) in Week 6.

A bye week precedes a Thursday night road game at Georgia Tech (3-9 in 2021).

Then it’s sexy time – a three-game stretch with Miami (7-5 in 2021), North Carolina (6-7 in 2021) and Pitt (11-3 in 2021).

Virginia won at Miami this past season, but lost at UNC and Pitt.

Coastal Carolina (11-2 in 2021), a member of the Sun Belt, comes to Charlottesville for the home finale on Nov. 19.

The ‘Hoos then finish at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

There’s a lot of potential W’s on that schedule right there.

All of the home games are on Saturdays, which is great news for those who like attending games in person, and also like tailgating.

2022 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Richmond Sept. 10 at Illinois Sept. 17 Old Dominion Sept. 23 at Syracuse (Fri.) Oct. 1 at Duke Oct. 8 Louisville Oct. 15 OPEN Oct. 20 at Georgia Tech (Thurs.) Oct. 29 Miami Nov. 5 North Carolina Nov. 12 Pitt Nov. 19 Coastal Carolina Nov. 26 at Virginia Tech