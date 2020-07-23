There is a constitutional crisis in the offing: Be prepared for the inevitable

Published Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020, 12:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Why is it such a controversy to report that President Trump seems to be suggesting he won’t accept the results of the November election if he loses?

It’s not like he didn’t do this back in 2016.

Practically everything he said and did in the walkup to November 2016 was about delegitimizing the result in the event that he would lose.

The target is even lower for him for the redux, with the likelihood that we’ll break all existing records in the number of absentee ballots being cast given the ongoing public health situation.

Commentators on the right are feigning disgust at headlines raising issue with what Trump had to say in a Fox News interview over the weekend, but, come on.

Asked by Chris Wallace if he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose, Trump had this to say:

“I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

That’s not “fake news.”

He said the words.

And the issue remains: our system has worked the way it has for the past 230-plus years because, as much as we all disagree on, we also have come to agree on one thing: this America thing is bigger than any one of us.

Is our current president willing to subsume himself to the greater good of the country?

It’s telling that he wouldn’t accede to the point in an interview on what is basically the state TV network right now.

We need to be prepared as if a constitutional crisis is coming this fall, because it does indeed look likely.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments