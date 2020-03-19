Therapist faced sexual battery charge in Albemarle County

An Albemarle County physical therapist faces a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.

Richard Eugene Moore, 52, of Afton, was arrested on Wednesday. Moore is a therapist at Encompass Therapy, whose website lists him as a physical therapist with 21 years of experience.

A press release from the Albemarle County Police Department reports that a complaint was filed with the PD on Feb. 10 alleging a sexual battery taking place at the therapy practice, which is located in the county, with a Charlottesville address.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

