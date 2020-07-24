Themed slot machines are amazing

Published Friday, Jul. 24, 2020, 12:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Ask any regular online casino visitor which games they love the most, and most will say slots. What’s not to love? The games are fun and easy to play.

If you’re at Goldenslots at the right time, you could win a substantial jackpot. The only problem people have is which machine to play first. The bet amounts are relatively low so that you can play for hours, and there is a higher average return-to-player (RTP) percentage compared to other casino games.

Slot machines offer developers the broadest choice, and they have been quick to take advantage of the opportunity with colourful and entertaining casino games for every theme available.

Start With Themed Games

Themed games allow you to have fun and enjoy your favourite shows or hobbies. Do you miss John Snow from Game of Thrones? Choose a GOT-themed game and see if he is your lucky charm.

Themed games come in many different categories, including pop culture, fantasy, and sports.

Popular Culture And Movies

These games centre on the heroes and villains of popular culture, movies, and other trends. Expect to see your favourite actors and characters from iconic scenes.

Sports

If you didn’t cut it as a sports superstar, live out your dreams by playing sports-themed games.

Hole in Won is a wildly popular golf-themed slot. Developer, Rival Gaming, hit a hole in one with this exciting game featuring five reels and “wild and scatter” wildcards.

Cultural

Are leprechauns going to lead you to your pot of gold? Will you uncover a hidden treasure with the Queen of the Nile? Find out by playing one of the hundreds of culturally themed games.

Music

Sometimes slot machines feature cheesy music, but if you’d prefer to set the tone yourself, look for a music-themed design. If you’re fearless, look for a karaoke-themed option, but even if you don’t like to sing along, there are myriad choices to keep you bopping as you bet.

Adventure

If you followed the adventures of Indiana Jones avidly, look into some of the adventure-themed options. You can live out your tomb-raiding fantasies while standing a chance to win some loot.

Branded

Branded machines embrace the storylines closely aligned to their trademarks. Jurassic Park features a dinosaur adventure, for example.

Wealth

Playing these games is fun, but everyone hopes to win a substantial amount of money. Wealth games feature a theme of cash—lots of it. With game titles like Mega Fortune and Mr Cashback, it’s impossible not to imagine winning the big jackpot.

Magic

Many people feel that luck is something magical. If you’re one of them, you might have fun playing a fairy tale-inspired slot game with cute creatures and sparkling displays.

Final Notes

Goldenslots and other online casinos offer users a wide range of entertainment in every theme imaginable. You might get lucky and cash in, but if not, at least you’ll have fun.

Get lost in the theme a little while longer by choosing a small bet, or use the maximum bet approach to hike up the adrenaline.

Story by Yuzu Lee

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments