Virginia Employment Commission is coming for you: ‘Overpayments,’ right
Now that the pandemic is over, the Virginia Employment Commission is set to start going after people who it has decided were awarded overpayments.
I don’t know that anyone who has ever been through this process would ever think they’ve ever gotten too much money. It’s a pittance as it is, and the whole setup is meant to be demeaning.
But apparently not demeaning enough.
The VEC sent out a presser today to basically have us in the media warn folks that they once again have the statutory authority to come after them.
Key line in the presser: “For those who do not enter in a repayment plan, they will now be referred to collections.”
Simply wonderful.
More from the VEC: “Customers will receive an “Overpayment Billing Statement” including instructions on making payments. Customers who have questions about their billing statement should contact the VEC’s Benefit Payment Unit at 804-786-8593.”
And then: “The VEC, in partnership with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, will continue to work with law enforcement to prosecute and pursue recovery of fraudulent claims.”
But, hey, if you were overpaid through no fault of their own, the VEC has approved 23,310 overpayment waivers and waived over $80 million in payments.
And they call this a safety net. Seems like a racket.