The ultimate stock buying guide for beginners

Published Monday, Jul. 20, 2020, 5:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If you are ready to start making investments with your savings, the stock market is a natural place to turn. There are so many options for investing in the stock market. You can spend as much or as little as you like and adjust your level of risk to make you comfortable with your investment.

If you have a long time to wait for the profits from your investment, you are unlikely to find a better way to save for your retirement with relative safety. Here’s what you need to know about buying stocks if you’re just getting started.

What are Stocks?

A stock is a symbolic representation of a share of company ownership. When you buy a stock in a company, you own part of that company. Businesses sell stocks so that they can grow the business.

Some companies restrict who can buy shares to only individuals who work at the company. More often, a corporation goes public and sells stocks to whoever wants to buy them.

How do You Make Money from Buying and Selling Stocks?

When you buy a stock, you are betting that the company will grow and make more money. If it does, the value of your stocks will increase.

If you hold onto those stocks, their value will increase without you having to invest any more money. When you sell them, your profit is the value that has been added between when you initially bought the stock, and when you sold it.

Why Can it Be Risky to Buy Stocks?

You can only make money if the company that you buy stocks in increases in value. If the company decreases in value, you’ll lose money. If the company goes under, you can lose your entire investment.

It is challenging to stay aware of what is going on with the company and the international market and make useful predictions about whether a company will improve.

A beginner is unlikely to predict changes in the stock market accurately. The closer you are to a particular company, the better you may think you will be at predicting its success. If a business that you know well is doing very well and the stocks are available, you may assume that you would do well to invest in that business.

Unfortunately, the stock market is much too vast for any individual to have a good understanding of what might affect an individual stock. You may see a store doing very well locally or even nationally, but might not realize that a coming shortage of an essential supply or change in law is about to cause that business to fail.

How do You Mitigate the Risk of Buying Stocks?

The best way to reduce the risk of buying stocks is to let a professional choose a diverse range of stocks. The best macro research firms extensively research multiple aspects of local, national, and international markets to understand each market that they invest in fully.

They’ll look at everything from social trends to demographic research to census data. Such research offers a thorough understanding of the stock market and what investments are best for your preferred level of risk and hoped-for profit.

Get Started Investing in the Stock Market Today

If you’re not invested in the stock market, there is no better time than the present to get started. The stock market is likely to rise, especially over the long-term.

If you have time and money to invest into bettering your future down the road, the stock market is a solid investment option. Because the stock market can be so challenging to navigate, it is ideal for you to choose a professional to help you invest wisely.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments