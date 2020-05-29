The top technology trends to watch out for in 2021

Published Friday, May. 29, 2020, 8:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Technology is evolving very fast, and human action is evolving even faster. It is more essential than ever before to keep up to date with the latest trends of technologies, and understand how they will influence and impact our daily, and future, lives.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is now an important part of our daily lives. The increased interest of using Artificial Intelligence has been driven by the arrival of Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa.

Many businesses are already using this technology manufacturing, improving the customer experience and modernising their business actions. The new approach to Artificial Intelligence will see businesses not only using Artificial Intelligence for automation, but also as a strong channel that drives collaboration between people and machines.

Thanks to developments in Artificial Intelligence, we should see incredible advancements in areas such as fraud detection, voice recognition and motion detection in all aspects of our lives. So, next time you want to explore the newest online casinos at https://mrcasinova.com/new-casinos/, it’s most likely that Artificial Intelligence will play a large part in personalisation and security, giving you the best online casino experience possible.

5G data networks

We live in a world where connectivity is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. This powerful tool provides instant communication wherever we are, at all times.

We’ve seen a steady transition of technology generations before, with the introduction of 3G in 2001, and the rollout of 4G in 2009. People expect that with the 5G, internet applications and connected devices will reach a connection that is more powerful than ever before.

The announcement of 5G data networks has been more anticipated than many other technological advances, because of its potential to take communications to a higher level. The main advantage is that it will provide much greater bandwidth, better reliability and faster response times and download speeds.

Blockchain

The use of blockchain has increased dramatically over the last couple of years, in particular within the U.S and China. It is becoming increasingly important in the Internet of Things (IOT), and is a good solution to providing security to IoT devices.

Not only is the market size forecast to grow to 2.3 billion dollars by 2021, but standardisation for blockchain technology is also predicted. Primarily, institutions hope to see a development in blockchain that focuses on preventing internet fraud and information leakage. However, there are also suggestions that blockchain technology could profoundly impact art, music and the creative space by examining artworks for forgery.

Whilst technology trends have picked up momentum in the last years, the predictions for future years suggest the biggest changes yet. Not only will new technological advances become more and more widespread, but they are likely to reshape the future of commerce and industries, as well as our daily lives. There is simply no stopping the technology trends train.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments