The top benefits of installing solar panels on your home

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 12:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In the year 2021, people are constantly searching for new ways to use less energy. There is no doubt that one of the most popular and successful ways to do just that is to install solar panels on your home. If you are seriously considering installing solar panels on your home, you probably know all about the top benefits.

Still, there is never anything wrong with learning about why so many Americans are going through with solar panel installation.

Let’s break down the top benefits of solar panels on your home.

Reduce or completely eliminate energy bills

One of the top benefits of solar panels on your home is that you are going to see a major reduction in your energy bills. The reason why is because your home will be – in a sense – creating its own energy. You will no longer have to draw upon the grid to run your appliance, turn on lights, run the heat or air conditioning and more.

The important thing to keep in mind here is that you do not necessarily have to live in a really sunny place to benefit from solar panels. Even in cloudy areas, most homes receive between 2-5.5 hours of full sun per day. That’s a ton of energy that you will not have to pay for.

Earn federal tax credits and rebates

In a lot of parts of the country, there are major tax credits and rebates that you can benefit from when it comes to installing solar panels. In fact, a federal income tax credit means that you are going to get 30 percent back from what you spend on solar panels. That means that a job that cost you $30,000 is going to get your $9,000 back in the form of tax credits.

In fact, thanks to this tax credit and other available rebates, on top of the reduction in energy costs per year, the overall investment has an average payback period of only three-and-a-half years. This means that after that amount of time, the solar panels will have completely paid for themselves.

It increases the value of your home on the market

Home buyers are always looking for reasons to go with one home over the other, and solar panels already being installed on a home are a major thing that younger potential homeowners consider. Not only will this make your home more attractive on the market, it will also help you fetch a higher price when/if you do finally sell.

Give back to the planet

Finally, a final great reason to consider installing solar panels onto your home is because it lessens your home’s carbon footprint and allows you to be part of the crucial movement to depend less on gas and traditional energies and depend more and more on renewable energies that damage the planet less, are renewable and will lead to a cleaner, safer and more modern future in the days ahead.

Story by Brad Bernanke

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments