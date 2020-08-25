The Top 5 fuel-efficient cars in 2020

Finding a car that gives you good gas mileage is important, especially if you are dealing with a daily commute or have to drive long distances regularly. Even though we’ve enjoyed great gas prices over the last few years, we all know that could change at the drop of a pin. Buying a car that gets good fuel economy should always be at the forefront of your mind when car shopping. You shouldn’t be surprised to know that the best fuel-efficient cars are hybrids.

Today’s hybrid cars are nothing like they were when they were first introduced to the world. They are roomy and offer pretty respectable performance. The fuel economy estimates in this list, compiled by USA News, are the combined city and highway numbers provided by the EPA. Let’s take a look at the best fuel-efficient cars on the market today. All of these are 2020 models and based on a rating scale from 1 to 10.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

At the top of the list with an overall score of 8.7/10 is the Toyota Camry Hybrid. For a midsize car, it delivers 52-mpg combined, which is in line with smaller hybrid cars currently on the market. It has good acceleration, premium interior features and a sizeable trunk. It also comes with a bunch of active safety features and comfort amenities like heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. This is a sweet car for those long trips.

Honda Accord Hybrid

With an 8.4/10 score and giving you 48-mpg combined, the Honda Accord Hybrid is a safe, fuel-efficient midsize car that features advanced driver assistance features. The cabin isn’t as nice as some of the others on this list, but if you are looking for something that is nice to drive and you’re not worried about all the extra bells and whistles, this one is a great choice.

Lexus ES Hybrid

Lexus is a name synonymous with luxury, and this is the only luxury car in the top five. It comes in with an 8.2/10 and 44-mpg combined. It has a powertrain that delivers even though it is a midsize hybrid. It handles well and provides driver and passengers with a smooth ride. Of course, the posh cabin, large trunk and spacious seats with first-rate safety features provide you with a driving experience that is top-notch.

Hyundai Ioniq

Similar to the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai Ioniq has an 8.0/10 rating with 58-mpg combined fuel efficiency. If you need a car with functional cargo space and safety features that have been praised, this is the hybrid for you. It has good acceleration and overall power, but the ride and handling isn’t quite up to par with some of its competitors. Roomy front seats, a beautiful interior, and infotainment system come standard at the basic trim level.

Ford Fusion Hybrid

Ford Fusions have been known to have great fuel efficiency, and this one comes in at a 7.9 out of 10 with 42-mpg combined. This is the sporty midsize car of the list and comes with an upscale interior and plenty of room for adults in the front and back. Highway acceleration isn’t quite as good as some of the others on this list, but if you need a car that has proven itself over the years, this is it.

