The top 5 buffing tips for that brand new look on your car

The beauty and fun of driving a car is in how it looks. Owning and driving an automobile is the very essence of technology and art.

You need to determine what you want your car to look like before engaging in any particular detailing solution. In some cases you may want to buff your vehicle in order to get it back to that once beloved shine.

Below are five buffing tips to get your vehicle showroom ready:

The Untold Buffing Secrets

Nothing beats preparation before buffing. Like most other detailing activities, it is crucial to prepare your vehicle before you begin buffing. When done correctly, it makes your buffing task smooth and rewarding.

For starters, you should have a vehicle, and a buffer before you begin. There are a number of options out there, but the Vehicle lab details various rotary and random orbit as being best choices.

First, wash your car

You need to clean your car, first, before buffing the paint layer. Start with a two bucket wash and use a clay bar to remove paint swellings and or sediment protrusions from the surface. This ensures you aren’t scratching these materials into the paint layer.

Adopt the appropriate buffing technique

You must use proper buffing technique if you wish to get the best results. Working the buffer from right to left, if you are right-handed, over the polish bead or compound is a proven technique that starts you off on the right track.

You need to start by exerting a little pressure on the edge and finish off flat. Make sure that you keep working on smaller areas bit by bit, just so that your buffing action does not show bumps or paint-shade variations. You are advised to keep the buffer RPMs on the lower side at this stage.

Avoid using extra energy when using a buffer

Allow the buffer weight to press on the surface so that it does the work for you. You should also keep the buffer in motion so that you avoid incidents of burning. Note that this is a skill that requires a bit of practice. Soon, you will discover that the buffer subtly signals the direction it should move.

Be cautious

Look out for items that might grab the pad, including wipers, emblems, and antennas. You should also avoid or cover the rubberized moldings on the side of your car so that you don’t burn them. Avoid turning the buffer upside down so that you avert accidental cord trapping in the spindle of the buffer.

Work parallel with the wheel of the buffer

Experts advise that if you are a newbie, you should not lock the variable trigger: it allows you to slow down instantaneously when you need to.

The above tips are not exhaustive, but they form a pertinent part of the buffing techniques that have produced long lasting results. There is always something more to learn about buffing.

