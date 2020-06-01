‘The Story of Plastic’ free screening: Local panel answers questions

Published Monday, Jun. 1, 2020, 3:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Two local environmental organizations, Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg and Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, present an exclusive screening of the recently-released film, “The Story of Plastic,” that is viewable any time, day and night, from June 1 at 7 p.m. to June 8 at 7 p.m.

The community is invited to register now through 4 p.m. June 7. Once registered, you will receive a link by email to watch a free viewing.

A live “Talk Back” about the film and local plastic issues will take place immediately following the viewing period.

The “Talk Back” is on June 8 at 7 p.m.

The panel

Dr. Bob Bersson – moderator

Dr. Les Grady

Virginia Healy

Art Fovargue

Elly Swecker

In the “Talk Back,” a panel will answer prepared questions and viewer questions, previously submitted by local viewers. Anyone may request the zoom link for the free Talk Back at earthdayeverydayharrisonburg@gmail.org and be given the link to watch the panel tackle challenging questions.

June 8 is also the first birthday for EDED, the co-host. This active volunteer organization, founded and chaired by Elly Swecker, focuses on the community working together to reduce waste, especially the use of single use plastic.

Event dates

June 1 “The Story of Plastic” viewing period starts at 7 p.m. Watch any day, any time of day, before the period ends: June 8 at 7 p.m. Registration ends at 4 p.m. on June 7.

Watch any day, any time of day, before the period ends: June 8 at 7 p.m. Registration ends at 4 p.m. on June 7. June 7 Last day to register to view “The Story of Plastic” for free. Last day to email earthdayeverydayharrisonburg@gmail.com for a link to watch the live virtual Talk Back on June 8.

Last day to email earthdayeverydayharrisonburg@gmail.com for a link to watch the live virtual Talk Back on June 8. June 8 7 p.m. “Talk Back.” See four local panelists answer questions raised by “The Story of Plastic.”

Details

Length 45 minutes.

45 minutes. To Register: You can find “The Story of Plastic” Free Screening and Community Talk Back” on Eventbrite.com or the facebook pages of the co-hosts: Facebook: www.facebook.com/EarthDayEveryDayHarrisonburg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caavva/

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments