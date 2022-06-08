The Stephanie Nakasian Band brings ‘20s and ‘30s music to Court Square Theater

The Stephanie Nakasian Band brings their show “American Songbook: The Great 1920s and 30s” to Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

The concert is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For tickets, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call (540) 433-9189.

