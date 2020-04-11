The secret of better casino winning odds

Published Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

For some online and land-based casinos are destinations for mere entertainment and fun, and for others, it is a serious business. If you are wagering to be again a financial success, you must learn to improve your casino winning odds. While stepping inside a land-based casino, keep in mind the ambiance created inside the hall allures you to play games that have the highest house edge. The whistles and bells are placed in video poker and slot machines to influence you psychologically. It seems winning at table casino games is a child’s play, a cakewalk. But factually, the chance of winning a jackpot is once in a blue moon. Mostly you leave the casino with half the money which you brought in.

Be smart

Be smart, be aware, and do not fall on those imprudent tricks. Before indulging in any casino game, you must know the basics. Knowing the rules and regulations of the game, paylines, and pay tables instantly gives you an edge. Ignorance is no bliss. The process of learning, studying, and practicing makes you a better player in time and the odds which were frightening become favorable. As your skill and knowledge increase, so is your chance of winning casino games. This the most perfect and practical way to improve your casino wagering odds. Knowledge, skill, and patience are three cornerstones for being a successful casino player. Log on to Judi online for practicing sessions on their free online casino games. The more you practice, the more proficient you become. After you have gained enough skill and knowledge, go for the real games played with real money.

Know when to quit

To master this art, you need a lot of calmness of mind and control of emotions. It becomes more difficult when you are in a short winning streak. It becomes hard to draw the line when you are winning. Some people stop when the wins turn into losses. It may be difficult; you must know when to stop, so you can wager some other time at another casino game. Casinos always have an edge on a longer perspective, so focus your attention on short term goals that are achievable. If you are winning in a game of roulette, know when to stop so that you can walk away with a heavier wallet and with a lighter heart.

Keep track of time

When you visit a casino, never forget to carry your watch. By design, casinos do not display a clock on the wall. You get submerged in the games of fortune and forget time is running away. Make a schedule of time and money before engrossing in the casino games. If your luck does not favor you in a day, then not noticing the ticking clock can worsen the situation. Keep track of time, which also makes you accountable for how much time and money you allow yourself in the pursuit of casino games. Before start, wagering beware of the bonus terms and conditions. You will know how much you need to wager before you can request a payout.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments