The Salvation Army establishes Community Learning Center in Waynesboro

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is launching a Community Learning Center that will provide local school-age children with tutoring, homework help, recreation, and music on Mondays thru the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

The center, set to open on Sept. 28, is one of a dozen in the region that The Salvation Army is funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s burden on families not equipped to support virtual learning in their home.

“From the start of the pandemic, we have responded to needs in our community, increasing our food pantry distributions, providing meals, and offering rental and utility assistance,” said Lt. Rachel Pruitt. “With school moving to an online platform, many families cannot support their children with access to needed technology. Other families are impacted because they need to work outside the home and cannot leave the children home alone.”

“We are grateful for our donors’ financial support during the pandemic and The Salvation Army is fortunate to have the capacity to establish this Learning Center to serve local students,” The Salvation Army Potomac Division Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Carolee Israel said. “Since the early years of The Salvation Army, supporting families and nurturing youth have been engrained in our mission to ‘meet human needs in God’s name without discrimination.’ We want to provide comfort to anxious families and provide hope in the form of a structured and well-designed program for their school-age children.”

