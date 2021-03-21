The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is in desperate need of barn cat homes

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is seeking placement for cats in its ‘Barn Cat’ program.

The Barn Cat Program seeks to find placement for unsocialized, outdoor cats. Since its inception in August, the Barn Cat Program has found permanent placement for 60 cats.

These cats have lived their lives outdoors and are not suitable candidates for traditional indoor homes. Prior to the Barn Cat Program, we had no choice but to euthanize these cats when they came into the shelter.

“The program has been a real lifesaver,” Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

Cats available for adoption through the program are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA guides adopters through the acclimation process as to ensure success for the adopters and cats. The cats provide eco-friendly pest control in exchange for a safe environment, away from busy roads. The cats cannot sustain on hunting alone and adopters are responsible for supplementing their diet, providing shelter, and veterinary care as needed.

The adoption fee for a barn cat is $25 to help us cover some of their medical needs. We request that people consider adopting two, since many of them thrive in each other’s company. The adoption fee on the second barn cat is waived.

Outdoor cats start reproducing at alarming rates at the beginning of spring. It is very important to have your cats spayed or neutered, so they don’t contribute to the cat overpopulation in our community.

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA may be able to assist with the cost of alteration surgery for outdoor cats in your area. More information about community cats is available at www.rhspca.org/communitycats.

To set up an interview or time to visit the shelter, please contact Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manger, at tcorbin@rhspca.org or directly at 540-271-7849.

