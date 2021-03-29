The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is expecting kittens!

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is getting ready for kitten season, and the folks there need the community’s help.

The SPCA will be hosting an online Kitten Shower and collecting donations in their lobby beginning Monday and running through Saturday, April 3.

The registry can be browsed on Amazon by visiting bit.ly/rhspcakittenshower.

“Kitten Season” refers to the time period of April through October typically when many litters of kittens are born. Cats are prolific breeders and can get pregnant as young as 5-months-old and have multiple litters per year.

These kittens are then brought to the shelter. For this reason, the RHSPCA is asking for kitten-related donations such as Kitten Milk Replacer, bottles, syringes, and more to prepare for the inevitable influx in intakes.

“The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA took into our care nearly 1,000 kittens in 2020. Seventy five percent of these kittens came to us during Kitten Season. The donations that we receive during our Kitten Shower event provide us with the resources we need to help these kittens,” Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

The wishlist can be found at bit.ly/rhspcakittenshower. You even have the option to send the items you purchase directly to the shelter’s door so you don’t have to make any unnecessary trips.

