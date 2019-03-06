The Results Companies to invest $1.5M to expand client engagement operations in Chesterfield County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Results Companies, a leading provider of business processing outsourcing services, will invest $1.5 million to expand its client engagement operations in Chesterfield County.

The company will lease additional space for its second call center in the area. Virginia successfully competed against New Mexico for the project, which will create 600 new jobs.

“The success of our corporate partners is vital to Virginia’s economic strength, and The Results Companies’ continued growth is a prime example of what can be achieved in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “With client engagement centers throughout South and Central Virginia, The Results Companies is a respected major employer in the Commonwealth, and we thank the company for its decision to expand and reinvest in Chesterfield County. To support this significant expansion, the company will also benefit from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which remains one of our strongest and most effective workforce development tools.”

Since 1990, The Results Companies has experienced significant success as an operator of client engagement centers servicing a variety of industries, including technology, energy, and financial services. The company is committed to providing premier contact center customer service and sales solutions, backed by the best technology in the industry. The Results Companies employs over 1,300 full-time employees in Virginia.

“The Results Companies’ establishment of its second client engagement center and 600 new jobs in Chesterfield County is a strong vote of confidence in the region’s business climate and renowned workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With nearly 30 premier higher education institutions in close proximity and a high quality of life for employees, Chesterfield County is a magnet for talent and an ideal location for companies with high growth potential. We are proud that The Results Companies continues to choose Virginia as it advances in the competitive business process outsourcing industry.”

“The Results Companies is thrilled to bring approximately 600 new career opportunities to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said The Results Companies Vice President of Human Resources Andrea Maizes. “We believe that Midlothian is the right place to help us grow our company. The incentive programs will strengthen our competitive positioning within the industry while allowing us to join a dynamic community. Chesterfield County also provides strong talent options through their ongoing progressive growth and labor force, as well as their community partnerships.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia and will support The Results Companies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The Results Companies is also eligible to receive a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“We are so pleased to welcome a second location of The Results Companies to our community,” said Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley. “This is an exciting opportunity for quality employment options for Chesterfield citizens and a testament to the strength of our local business climate. We are so thrilled that an existing company would expand and reinvest in Chesterfield, and we look forward to The Results Companies’ continued success.”

“We are excited for the expansion of The Results Companies in Chesterfield, which will bring at least 600 new jobs to our community,” said Senator Glen Sturtevant. “These successful business investments bring important opportunities and demonstrate Chesterfield’s commitment to growing our local economy.”

Related Content

Shop Google