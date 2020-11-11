The pros and cons of Botox to reduce wrinkles and frown lines

Botox is the trade name for the neurotoxic protein called botulinum toxin, produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. In large enough doses, the protein causes botulism, which can be a fatal illness linked to food poisoning. In short, Botox is a watered-down version of botulism.

This article looks at the pros and cons of using Botox for frown lines and crow’s feet, and we look at some other non-surgical wrinkle removal procedures and Botox alternatives.

How does Botox work?

Procedures to lessen harsh frown lines and crow’s feet work by injecting small amounts of diluted botulinum toxin, which works by relaxing the muscles’ contraction by blocking nerve impulses. After repeated treatments, the wrinkles return as less severe as the muscles are trained to relax.

When people enter their forties, the middle of the face starts to shift as the cheeks lose some of their fat and laughter lines set in. The cheeks become deflated towards the end of the 4th decade, and the jowls start to sag. A combination of Botox and mini face lifting procedures is said to provide the best results for patients in this age group.

Pros of Botox

The procedure is quick, no anesthesia is needed, and the effects appear in a short period (3 to 5 days) after the treatment.

The patient’s appearance can be improved, making them look several years younger by smoothing out crow’s feet and frown lines.

The procedure can be repeated if desired after a few months.

Botox can also be used to treat conditions such as hyperhidrosis, that is, excessive sweating under the arms, the palms of the hands, or feet.

Treatment can improve a person’s feelings of well-being and help with depression, particularly in people who have low self-esteem issues due to deep frown lines.

There is no actual downtime connected with Botox; however, you should not lie down for 4 hours after the treatment and should not engage in vigorous exercise for at least an hour following the injections.

Cons of Botox

The patient can have a “frozen” expression, making him or her look unnatural.

There can be temporary headaches, pain, and bruising in the injected areas.

A certain percentage of Botox patients have reported dizziness, sore throats, back pain, problems swallowing, difficulty speaking, double vision, and in rare cases, an allergic reaction.

The effects are not permanent and will wear off anytime between 2 – 8 months.

Treatments can be expensive, approximately $300 per treatment.

The long-term effects of Botox have not yet been monitored and are still unknown.

Botox alternatives

New non-surgical facelift procedures and wrinkle removal products are coming on the market all the time as Botox alternatives, which comprise of cosmetic Botox creams, lotions, serums, and dermatological procedures such as skin peels.

REFinex: formulated with a snake venom ingredient, REFinex is made from venoms’ peptides for use in cosmetics.

Hexapeptide: Works by reducing muscle contractions. Said to be a non-toxic, non-irritant compound that modulates the excessive stimulation of the facial muscles, relaxing facial tension, and reduces wrinkles, frown lines, and crow’s feet.

Ultrox: A Botox alternative that combines oligopeptides that originate in natural products such as Hibiscus esculentus, Hyaluronic Acid, and Acetyl Hexapeptide-3. Ultrox is a prescription medication approved to treat frown lines in people up to 65.

Dermatological procedures: These procedures are often used as Botox alternatives or in combination with Botox. Often, they work by resurfacing the skin, using chemical peels, dermabrasion, or lasers.

Photo rejuvenation: An approach based on the concept that the application of intense pulsed light provokes controlled wounds on the skin, which stimulates the skin to produce new collagen and, as a result, reduces wrinkles.

Before trying any skin products or deciding to go forward with Botox, always make sure you consult a professional skin specialist. Ensure the doctor administering the injections has an excellent reputation- ask for references and visit forums to see if their previous clients were satisfied.

Botox is not a cure for permanent aging, and it can have some odd side effects. But many people are satisfied with the results, and the Botox industry is expected to reach 7.71 billion USD globally by 2027.

