The positives and negatives of online cricket betting

Published Monday, May. 11, 2020, 8:35 am

While the Indian fans love cricket so much, they do not let this love be idle. They try to use the sport to their advantage at every possible opportunity. They see the game as an opportunity to meet up with friends. Some use this opportunity to get away from the humdrum of life. Some use it as an excuse to take a break from work. There is a large chunk of the Indian population that see the matches as an opportunity to make money. It includes the several stakeholders of the game who invest vast amounts of money in the hope that it will generate more for them.

One such category is those who bet on the results of cricket through various media for betting. They can either go through bookies or agents or place their bets online. Many of the fans choose the online option and visit cricket-betting.in to select their preferred website for wagering on their chosen team for a particular cricket match.

What Is It That Makes Online Cricket Betting So Popular?

Several factors contribute to the popularity of online betting. Some of these are:

It Is An Interesting Way to Make Money

When you enjoy a game so much, and there is an opportunity to use that enjoyment for making money, the interest in the game gets multiplied. The fans choose to place their bets based on their research, their gut feel and experience. When you win, it is a matter of intense joy.

It Is An Opportunity to Exhibit One’s Knowledge

The online betting websites are a platform where the fans get a free hand to exhibit their experience, knowledge and understanding of the game. Someone who believes that he has mastered the art of predicting who the game will favour must use this to his advantage and make money by predicting the winners. This knowledge comes from extensive study of the game and the factors that might affect the results. Online betting allows you to have the luxury of time to study the match conditions in detail before placing the bet.

Online Betting Is Legal

Betting on cricket is not legal in India, and a fine can be imposed on those who attempt to do so, either privately or through a gambling house. Hence, visiting a bookie is out of the question. When it comes to online betting, there are no legal restrictions as any financial transactions that take place are outside the legal jurisdiction of India. It encourages the players to go online for their betting needs.

It Is Safe and Secure

If you choose the website for placing cricket bets keeping the right characteristics in mind, you will arrive at a site that is safe and secure. If the website is popular, it also indicates that the users are happy with it, but you must perform your checks before signing up. Once the right site is selected, the players feel safe when playing and can be assured of the security of their money.

It Is Convenient

When you can place bets from anywhere at any time, it certainly is the most convenient method of placing bets. It’s not just that; you can also carry out a lot of research before finalising your bet. You can study various websites to understand the odds of a particular team winning the match. Hence, online betting makes it convenient and comfortable to make an informed decision about your wager. You can improve your chances of winning the bet when placing the bets online.

What Is It That Prevents People from Using Online Betting?

While online betting is rising in popularity, there are still some opinions about it that prevent people from going full-fledged into online cricket betting. While these can be overcome, the fact is that these do exist. Some thoughts that discourage the fans are:

There Is A Stigma

It is, after all, still gambling, and there is a definite stigma attached to the activity. The stigma gains power when the player ends up losing. With online betting, you can place your bets, win and lose privately. No one needs to know, and hence this can be overcome very easily.

They Are Not Confident

The bettors may not be confident of their skills or maybe of the websites they choose and hence avoid betting online. It again can be quickly taken care of by doing thorough research before a match and ensuring that you follow the right procedure for selecting a trusted website.

They Feel They Might Lose Control

Players do have a fear of going overboard when betting putting their savings at risk. The solution to this is limiting the money available for this leisure. Take your partner into confidence, so you do not eat into your monthly budget for the necessities of life. Keep funds for betting separately and manage with what is available on that account. Bet responsibly.

They Do Not Trust Online Modes

Online transactions are still not trusted by a large population in the country, but the situation is improving. Stringent measures to prevent online fraud are being put in place. Other than that, the websites allow only limited modes for a transaction and take steps to keep their members safe.

While betting on sports is very common, and players can often be seen betting on football, basketball and cricket, it must also be treated as a sport in itself. The point is to say that the players must have the spirit and sportsmanship and not feel like a failure if you lose once. It is a sport where your favourite teams are playing and trying their best to make you win. It is possible only for one side to win, and it may or may not be yours. Since the betting raises the level of excitement in the game, it does serve an essential purpose. You must enjoy the game and play responsibly.

