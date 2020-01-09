The Paramount to celebrate its 10th annual Grand Marquee Gala

The Paramount Theater will celebrate its 10th annual Grand Marquee Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25 beginning at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Seas The Paramount,” will feature a night of elegant undersea enchantment at the Theater. Festivities for individuals possessing a late-night ticket will begin at 9 p.m.

The Grand Marquee Gala serves as the main fundraising event for the nonprofit Paramount Theater. This elegantly themed evening includes entertainment, food & cocktails, a silent auction, raffle, and dancing on the stage. There will also be a caricature artist in the Ballroom, a silent disco throughout the building, and a photo booth.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

