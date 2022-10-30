Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
the oratorio society of virginia presents christmas at the paramount on dec 17
Culture

The Oratorio Society of Virginia presents Christmas at The Paramount on Dec. 17

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

the paramount theaterThe Oratorio Society of Virginia will present their Christmas at the Paramount concert on Dec. 17 with two shows. The concerts will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Music Director Michael Slon and 80 of the community’s finest singers will come together for this beloved Charlottesville holiday tradition.

This year’s concert will feature the first cantata from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio with guest soloists and orchestra, as well as traditional favorites and arrangements of holiday classics such as “Joy to the World” and “O Holy Night,” among others.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia strives to inspire, enrich, and engage communities in Central Virginia and beyond through the transformational power and joy of choral music. By embodying this vision statement into each of its activities, this Charlottesville-based ensemble has garnered the loyalty and respect of an audience well beyond its city limits.

Bearing its dual reputation for a professional sound and community spirit, The Oratorio Society enters its 55th season of poignant, energetic music-making with the promise of many more to come.

Tickets to the holiday concert are $10 for students or range from $29-$54 for adults.

For more information, visit https://www.theparamount.net/event/oratorio

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

massey cancer center

Massey scientists pinpoint target in aggressive breast cancer
Crystal Graham
virginia museum of history & culture

First Fridays at VMHC to offer free admission, food trucks, entertainment, more
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has launched a new series designed for families.

center for nonprofit excellence

‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy’ subject of Nov. 17 CNE summit
Crystal Graham

National and local perspectives on the powerful connections between a strong social sector and a healthy democracy will take center stage at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence 2022 Philanthropy Day Summit.

Shenandoah National Park

National Park offers free admission, fly fishing tips on Veterans Day
Crystal Graham
wind energy

Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project
Chris Graham
virginia

Federal program funds $4M in grants to support development in Virginia’s Appalachia
Chris Graham
hammer

Tom H. Hastings: Hammers are for building things, not for attacking people
Commentary