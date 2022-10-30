The Oratorio Society of Virginia presents Christmas at The Paramount on Dec. 17

The Oratorio Society of Virginia will present their Christmas at the Paramount concert on Dec. 17 with two shows. The concerts will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Music Director Michael Slon and 80 of the community’s finest singers will come together for this beloved Charlottesville holiday tradition.

This year’s concert will feature the first cantata from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio with guest soloists and orchestra, as well as traditional favorites and arrangements of holiday classics such as “Joy to the World” and “O Holy Night,” among others.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia strives to inspire, enrich, and engage communities in Central Virginia and beyond through the transformational power and joy of choral music. By embodying this vision statement into each of its activities, this Charlottesville-based ensemble has garnered the loyalty and respect of an audience well beyond its city limits.

Bearing its dual reputation for a professional sound and community spirit, The Oratorio Society enters its 55th season of poignant, energetic music-making with the promise of many more to come.

Tickets to the holiday concert are $10 for students or range from $29-$54 for adults.

For more information, visit https://www.theparamount.net/event/oratorio