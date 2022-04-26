The one job I used to want in sports was Tucker McLaughlin’s job

The legendary sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin has always been a favorite seatmate in the press box or courtside, even if it means I have to double up on soft drinks and snacks during media timeouts.

McLaughlin, the long-time sports editor at the South Boston News and Record, was recently honored by the ACC as one of the 2022 winners of the Marvin ‘Skeeter’ Francis Award, which recognizes individuals for distinguished service to, or coverage of, the ACC.

I can’t think of a more deserving guy.

When I was coming up as a sportswriter, I often thought that his was my dream job, covering games at UVA, Virginia Tech and the four Carolina schools on a nightly basis, sometimes even double-dipping if the schedule allowed him to cover a noon game and then one in the evening.

Unlike a lot of folks who make their living writing about sports, it’s never come across that McLaughlin treats it as a job.

He lives for trudging up and down Route 29 and across Route 220, getting to games early so that he can hold court in the dining room, then setting up shop courtside, taking notes, thinking of the angle so he can get the right questions to the coaches and players afterward.

We connected at first over sports, but then over politics and ultimately over the passion that my wife, Crystal, has for suicide prevention.

Crystal, an award-winning journalist and broadcaster, has joined me in coverage at UVA and ACC Tournament events over the years, and literally the only person in the media room who has ever treated her as an equal is good ol’ Tucker.

He’s the one that recognizes that she’s not even an equal; her work in suicide prevention, he notes every time he sees her, is a load more important than what we do writing about sports.

Tucker and I were courtside at the 2018 ACC Tournament when a Notre Dame player was knocked into our laps, knocking Tucker’s soft drink all over us.

We broke down plans for a special section of the News and Record to commemorate the 2019 national-title run for UVA Basketball at the Final Four that year.

Here’s where I need to mention that he’s also the advertising manager for the News and Record.

It’s his job to find the money to keep his car going up and down the roads.

When his number pops up on my phone, I know it’s him asking me if I can write a story about a game I’m covering for him to run in his sports section, because he’d have another game or two to try to cover in person.

It’s not always the ACC, the Final Four, the College Football Playoff – Tucker has been a regular at those big-time events for a couple of decades.

I don’t know how he manages his time, but for years he’d balance the college stuff with keeping close tabs on South Boston and Halifax County local sports.

My background as a cub reporter was in prep sports, so when he calls to ask if I can help him out, knowing it’s important to him to get to those local games, it’s a given that I can do whatever he needs.

He’s always promising to bring me a copy so I can see my name in print. Writing for Augusta Free Press for going on 20 years now, everything I do for us is online-only.

It’s actually been a while since I’ve seen Tucker. His health has been in decline, and he’s not making it to many games these days.

I’m hoping he makes it back soon.

And yes, Tucker, when you do, I promise I’ll bring you back a soft drink and cookie next media timeout.

Story by Chris Graham

