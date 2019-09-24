The new Orange Crush: UVA D leads nation in sacks

The UVA D was good, really good, against the run in 2018, surrendering 147.5 yards per game to opponents, fourth-best in the ACC.

The 2019 D has been, to this point, sublime: allowing opponents just 75.0 yards per game, second-best in the ACC, and just 2.2 yards per attempt.

A factor here: the emphasis on getting to the quarterback. Coach Bronco Mendenhall stressed pressuring opposing QBs in the spring and in training camp, and the unit has responded.

The 2018 ‘Hoos recorded 26 sacks, ninth-best in the ACC. Already in 2019, through four games, Virginia has had 20 sacks, tied for #1 nationally.

UVA is also fifth in the nation with 9.8 tackles per loss per game.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 4.8 TFLs per game, 111th-best in FBS.

“Facts are our friends, and numbers are validators. I like the rankings at times when it comes to statistics. Again, I’m always contextual with against who and how did that happen. So, there is always more to the story,” Mendenhall said Monday.

The “more to the story,” to Mendenhall: he still views his defense as a “work in progress.”

Mendenhall teams, dating back to his 11 years at BYU, are at their best when there is speed all over the field, guys flying to the ball, attacking the line of scrimmage.

“I think there are times where we are doing that, but I also — when you look at the run numbers, especially in the college game, havoc plays or sacks, those numbers are counted in. We’re affecting the quarterback at a high level right now, and traditional runs, and if it was only the base run game that was being charted, again, I think we’re improving. I see progress,” Mendenhall said.

What Mendenhall is looking for: “consistency is still what we’re after play in and play out.”

“If we were to take away all the havoc plays that happened sacking the quarterback and say is it truly dominant without that, that’s when I’ll rest comfortable. We’re not there yet, but we are trending in the right way,” Mendenhall said.

