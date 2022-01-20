The Moth – True Stories Told Live at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater welcomes The Moth to the stage for True Stories Told Live on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. Through live shows, storytelling workshops, a podcast, Peabody Award-winning Radio Hour, and New York Times best-selling books, The Moth brings the power of personal storytelling to millions of people each year—creating community and building empathy around the world.

Tickets for this event go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.