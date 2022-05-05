The most exciting investment opportunities in 2022

The world of investment is always changing. The one constant is that it remains the best way to grow your wealth while doing very little work. Rather than using a regular savings account, which often comes with an interest rate that’s below the rate of inflation, put your money into places where it’ll grow in value. In 2022, what are the best investment opportunities? Here are three of our favorites.

Digital currencies

The rise of digital currencies in the last few years has been staggering. They’ve grown so quickly that they’re hardly seen as a form of currency. People don’t tend to get Bitcoin so that they can use it to make purchases. Instead, they’re using it as an investment opportunity. This year, there are so many cryptocurrencies you could use to grow your wealth.

Bitcoin remains one of the best, expected to climb to $100,000 this year. According to Forbes, it’s also worth researching Ethereum, Tether, Binance, and Cardano. If the environment is a concern you have, then be sure to check the carbon footprint of any digital currency you choose to invest in. These are the most likely to rise in popularity this year.

Non-fungible tokens

NFTs are a very recent phenomenon, but that just means that the buzz is still there. People are excited about these new digital products, meaning that some of them are exploding in value. Many NFTs sell for tens of millions of dollars, proving that these are truly valuable commodities, comparable to fine art.

If you don’t understand what NFTs are (which many of us don’t), then find a financial advisor you can trust. They’ll help you identify where the best deals are and which NFTs are likely to grow in value over time. Like any investment, this comes with a fair amount of risk, but the potential for some great rewards.

Precious metals

If the modern digital investment options don’t appeal to you, then you can always take a more traditional route. Precious metals like gold and silver have been growing in value since humans first discovered them. They never lose their appeal, making them a relatively safe place to store your money. Of course, like any investment, their value can go down as well as up.

Start looking online for places to buy precious metals. Do your research and decide which type of metal is right for you. You can easily buy some American silver eagles, which is the most popular silver coin in the world, online and then store your money there. Over time, you’ll hopefully see their value grow so you can sell them again at a profit.

In 2022, the global economy is expected to have a post-pandemic bounceback. This means that there will be plenty of opportunities for investors looking to build their personal wealth. Some of the up-and-coming opportunities include cryptocurrencies and NFTS, but don’t overlook the appeal of good old-fashioned precious metals. All of these options come with risk, so work with a financial advisor you trust to minimize this risk and increase your profit margins.

Story by Steven Gallagher

