The latest on Brennan Armstrong: ‘It might be hour to hour,’ says Mendenhall

What’s the latest on Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, you ask? It might depend on when you’re asking.

“Man, I haven’t seen Brennan yet today,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said at his weekly Monday presser.

A reporter asked the coach for followup on his comment after Virginia’s 28-3 loss to Notre Dame about Armstrong, who suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter of the loss at BYU on Oct. 30, being “day to day,” then “second to second.”

“I’m praying that it is more second to second rather than day to day. I haven’t had my Monday report yet. Yeah, I’m hoping more for second to second than day to day,” Mendenhall said.

Armstrong has thrown for a school-record 3,557 yards and 27 touchdowns in nine games this season.

His backup, true freshman Jay Woolfolk, struggled in his first career start, going 18-for-33 passing for 196 yards with two INTs.

Notre Dame blitzed Woolfolk on 22 of his 43 dropbacks, sacking him seven times.

Vegas, apparently assuming Armstrong will be out for a second straight week, has installed Pitt as a 13.5-point favorite in the matchup this weekend.

“Put it this way: it might be hour to hour,” Mendenhall said. “I’m not sure we go from day to day to second to second. I might have misspoke. I’m hoping it’s at least hour to hour, but I would prefer second to second.”

Story by Chris Graham

