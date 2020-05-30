The Inn at Virginia Tech prepares to return to full-service hotel and conference center

The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, which transformed into a learning-centered living environment last year for more than 300 students, is preparing to transition back to a refurbished and enhanced full-service hotel and conference center starting June 1.

“As we say goodbye to the students who have called us home, we are excited to welcome alumni, Hokie families, and other guests at the only hotel on the Blacksburg campus,” managing director Tom Cupo said. “Our students were fantastic guests. We want to thank them for the maturity, goodwill, and flexibility they exhibited throughout the year.”

In August, three of the inn’s four floors were converted to student housing to help meet the increased need for on-campus housing. Although most students left campus when the university pivoted to online-only classes this spring, about 50 students continued to stay at the inn through the end of the semester.

“We are grateful for the patience and understanding of our many alumni whose travel plans had been disrupted over the past year and who worked with us to accommodate and support our newest Hokies,” said Charlie Phlegar, vice president for advancement. “For nearly 15 years, The Inn at Virginia Tech has been a destination for our alumni when they return to Blacksburg, and I am looking forward to welcoming them back to their ‘home away from home.’”

As part of its transition, The Inn at Virginia Tech is unveiling room improvements and renovations that have been ongoing this spring. These include new queen bed upgrades to all previous double-bed guest rooms, new 55-inch flat-panel TVs, and Keurig coffee makers in all rooms. Renovations in the conference center are also underway and will include upgraded technology for enhanced videoconferencing.

“Not only is The Inn at Virginia Tech well known for its hospitality and first-rate accommodations, but it has also developed a legacy as Virginia Tech’s living room and sanctuary for communal engagement and learning,” said Guru Ghosh, vice president for outreach and international affairs. “By offering the latest videoconferencing capabilities, the inn is now positioned to collaborate with our partners to develop virtual conferences, seminars, and workshops.”

Cupo said his highest priority remains the health and safety of the inn’s guests and team members. He and his team are monitoring information from university experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health, and hospitality industry professionals.

“We want our hotel and conference guests to know that we are doing all we can to ensure their comfort and well-being,” Cupo said. “We are committed to keeping our guests, our employees, and our university community safe and to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

The Inn at Virginia Tech is exceeding industry protocols and best-practice guidelines, increasing the frequency of property-wide cleaning and disinfecting — with extra focus paid to high-touch surfaces and public spaces, such as the front desk, door handles, public bathrooms, and room keys.

All overnight reservations will receive a relaxed cancellation policy that provides guests with the confidence of flexibility.

The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, part of Outreach and International Affairs, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this summer. The hotel has 147 guest rooms and suites, and the conference facilities offer 23,000 square feet of meeting space. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels has managed the property since 2011.

Guests may make reservations online or by calling 877-200-3360.

