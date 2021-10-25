The Hokie Hike is back for its second year

Fall is here, and the Hokie Hike is back.

Thousands of Hokies hit the trail for the inaugural event last year, completing hikes all over the world.

“It was a way to connect with each other in a different way than our usual social events,” said Allison Elkins of the Atlanta Hokies. “It is family-friendly too, so a couple people brought their young kids last year. We are doing something good for our health with exercise and fresh air, while also sharing in the beauty of our area that reminds us a little bit of our time in Southwest Virginia.”

This year’s event kicked off Oct. 16 at Homecoming Weekend and will include new ways for Hokies to enjoy time outside while showing their Hokie spirit.

The 2021 event includes official in-person meetups with alumni chapters like the Atlanta Hokies. There is also a children’s registration option. The College of Natural Resources and Environment will host several hikes close to Virginia Tech. Venture Out and the Virginia Tech Running Club are also hosting trail runs.

Participating in the hike is easy. Register online, then hike anywhere between now and Nov. 20. Share your journey on our leaderboard and on social media with #HokieHike.

Sign up for the hike here.

Participants will receive a box of all-new Hokie hiking swag, including a shirt and cooling towel, and a portion of each registration fee is a gift to support outdoor recreation for current students.

“Rec Sports works to enhance the quality of life for the university community by encouraging participation in activities that promote healthy lifestyles and social interactions,” said Alison Cross, director of Recreational Sports. “The Hokie Hike not only helps raise funds for our programming, it embodies the spirit of what we do.”

This year Elkins is looking forward to exploring new parts of Georgia.

“I have not done any hiking around here, so it’s nice to drive a little bit outside the city and see the beauty of the state. And doing it with Hokies is great motivation!” she said.

Story by Julie Flanagan