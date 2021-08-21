The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce announces staff promotions

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce announced this week staff promotions and re-alignment of duties.

Over the past several months the Chamber has been evaluating its programs to ensure it provides the “best in class” service every member deserves. These new staff roles will allow the organization to be more member-focused as well as giving it the flexibility to continually evolve.

“A great team is the backbone of any organization, and it has been clear to me since the day I arrived, we have a top-notch staff,” said Chris Quinn, president & CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. “These promotions were an easy decision and ones that will help our Chamber and business community continue to grow.”

Sheena Armentrout has been promoted to chief of staff & innovation. In this role, Armentrout will help with the overall management of the organization while continually looking for ways the Chamber can evolve to better serve our members. “Sheena has repeatedly shown her leadership skills and passion for the organization. This promotion shows our members how much we value her contributions,” said Quinn.

Sara Wittig has been promoted to senior director of events & sponsorships to focus primarily on the Chamber’s signature events while developing new sponsorship opportunities. “Sara’s keen mind for logistics and attention to detail will ensure our events are the talk of the region,” said Quinn. “Sponsorships are another area that is key for any organization, and Sara has proven time and time again, that she is able to deliver.”

Trent Turner has been promoted to director of finance & human resources. Turner will manage the day-to-day finances of the organization as well as various vendor contracts. “Trent’s mastery of the budget and ability to effectively and accurately execute contracts, has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Quinn. “Having someone like Trent dealing with our finances and as a trusted source for staff, is the glue that holds us together.”

Carlie Floyd has been promoted to manager of membership engagement & programs. In this role, Floyd will continue her work leading the Leadership Harrisonburg-Rockingham program, but will also work with members to guide them through their membership experience and ensure they are being engaged properly. “Carlie has shown both drive and initiative,“ said Quinn. “Making sure our members can navigate the Chamber is key to providing value. I have no doubt she will excel in this new role”.

The promotions and new responsibilities are effective immediately.