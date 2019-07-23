The Goo Goo Dolls: The Miracle Pill Tour to play the Dominion Energy Center in November

Multi-platinum, four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will be embarking on a nationwide headlining tour in support of their forthcoming album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records).

The tour kicks off in Austin on October 25th and will visit over 20 cities across North America before wrapping in Toronto on November 25th. Joining them on select dates of the tour will be special guests, The Unlikely Candidates and Beach Slang.

Tickets for the Richmond show on November 19 at Dominion Energy Center will be available at Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices, www.dominionenergycenter.com,www.etix.com, and (800) 514-3849.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26th at 10:00 AM local time.

For more information on VIP Packages and tickets, visit GooGooDolls.com.

Goo Goo Dolls’ highly anticipated 12th studio album Miracle Pill will be out on September 13th via Warner Records. Pre-orders for the album are live now HERE and limited edition merch bundles are also available through the band’s online store HERE. Each pre-order purchase unlocks a brand new instant grat track entitled “Money, Fame and Fortune”, the second offering fromMiracle Pill.

