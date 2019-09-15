The Fun Police don’t like UVA fans rushing the field

Published Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019, 1:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Fun Police have spoken: UVA Football fans shouldn’t have rushed the field after the ‘Hoos defeated Florida State Saturday night.

The edict: it was bad form.

You’re supposed to act like you’ve been there before. Even if you’ve never been there before, or it’s been so long that you forgot that you’d been there before.

And, come on, Florida State. Barely beat Louisiana-Monroe last week. Big whoop, beating Florida State.

Well, there is the part where Florida State is still brand name in college football.

Like it’s our fault that Willie Taggart can’t figure out how to turn 57 four- and five-star recruits from FSU’s last four recruiting classes into winning football players.

You were favored, Hoofans. Act like it.

OK, so your program that was on its way to a 2-10 finish this time three years ago.

The last meaningful game played on Grounds was probably the 2011 home finale with Virginia Tech, a game for the ACC Coastal title.

Some of the kids in the student section last night were in elementary school that night.

The alums have had so much happen in the last eight years with kids and jobs and life that they don’t know that it’s still not 2011.

Life is a flash; what’s wrong with having fun every so often?

That’s what I don’t get with these Fun Police people.

Last night was awesome.

I hadn’t gone to a UVA Football game nervous about the outcome in forever.

There were roughly 57,000 people thinking, we win this one, we can maybe, finally, go to Charlotte, who knows, maybe we run the table against this relatively easy, friendly, whatever you want to call it schedule.

That’s what sports fandom is about: deluding yourself into thinking this is the year, until it’s painfully obvious that it isn’t.

So we come out in droves, to see it happen.

And then, for most of the night, it isn’t happening.

Our guys are tight, Florida State is playing well.

It turns around. Virginia ties the game. FSU answers, takes the lead.

We tie it, except that we don’t, because the extra point goes wide right.

Then, we score, and Bryce Perkins runs 104 yards to convert the two.

Then the guys in stripes decide to extend the Florida State final drive several times, and we’ve seen it happen before.

It’s slipping away, and then it isn’t.

Wow! The good guys win!

And people celebrate.

That’s what the Fun Police are taking issue with.

I’ll tell you, the moment that I stop getting emotional when a favorite team of mine wins a big game is the moment that I quit sports.

People need food, we need health, we need shelter. And we need to have some fun.

And to be allowed to have some fun.

These Fun Police assholes who want to set parameters for how we can properly have our fun don’t get it.

Fun knows no rules.

I mean, ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws, baby, amirite?

I honestly feel sorry for the Fun Police.

Stop holding your ass so tight, or at least, and put most succinctly, keep my name out of your stupid mouth.

I want to watch the game, and if my team wins, and I want to run around like an idiot because I’m happy, I’m going to run around like an idiot because I’m happy.

You don’t have to like it, and frankly, whatever.

Go be miserable somewhere else. We’re too busy having fun with life.

Column by Chris Graham