The four most common reasons women have an abortion

4 Most Common Reasons for Abortion

Not financially prepared for having a baby

For some women, abortion looks like an inconceivable act. However, for other women, it is the only option in case of an unplanned pregnancy. Read this article to know the reasons why women decide to terminate a pregnancy.

There is a huge cost associated with pregnancy and raising a child, especially when a woman doesn’t have health insurance. There are many abortion clinics in Texas which provide safe termination of pregnancy considering the health of the mother.

An unplanned pregnancy brings an enormous financial burden. You have to pay regular visit to gynaecologists, take medications to ensure the health of the fetus. After birth, there will be more expensive to raise the child from birth through age 17.

For someone who is still in high school/college or a single woman with an unsteady income, it is very inconvenient to afford the financial expense associated with pregnancy and raising a child.

Bad impact on mother’s life

Pregnancy which occurs at wrong time can negatively impact woman’s ability to raise a kid and carry out her education/job successfully.

Woman who got pregnant in high school or college is much less likely to finish their education in comparison to other students.

Working women face interruption in their career and job when they become pregnant. It becomes even hard if woman has another child at home. Affecting job work results in reduction in monthly income. This makes it quite difficult to maintain household expense and raise a child.

Afraid of being single mother

In most of the cases of unplanned pregnancy, woman is not in committed relationships or live with their husbands. In this situation, woman realizes that she will be raising the child as a single mother.

Many women are not willing to become a single mother. They choose this step because of following common reasons:

Interruption in career/job.

Interruption in education.

Inadequate financial resources.

Inability to take care of a baby all by herself.

Society doesn’t treat single mom very well.

Relationship Problems

Women who are in married or committed relationship does not want child from unplanned pregnancy when their relationship with the partner is not going so well. They feel that at the time it is not good to have a baby when relationship is not strong.

Other Reasons

Apart from the above 4 primary reasons, following are a few other reasons which influence women to choose abortion:

You don’t want another child. You want to focus on your other child.

Your partner/husband wants you to terminate a pregnancy.

You have some health issues.

Your parents or family members want you to opt for an abortion.

There are some health problems with the fetus.

You are not mentally or emotionally prepared for pregnancy.

Pregnancy will interfere with your education or career plans.

You are not mature or independent to have a baby.

Conclusion

These are the main reason why women take the difficult decision of terminating a pregnancy. It is very complex for a mother to take the decision of abortion. People, friends and family should show understanding and compassion for woman who is undergoing this painful situation.

