The driving forces in the Spanish iGaming market

Spain passed its online gambling laws back in 2011 and has grown to become one of the attractive markets for operators. With a fully-fledged and regulated gambling scene, players have access to all kinds of games including sports betting, slots, table games, poker, bingo, lottery and more. Sports betting, in particular, has become quite popular among gamblers and offered in more than half of internet operators in the country. Casino games, poker and bingo are also on the rise. iGaming in Spain is regulated by DGOJ (Direccion-General-de-Ordenacion-de-Juego (Spanish-Directorate-for-Gambling-Regulation). However, the industry has been on the rise thanks to well-established operators that ensure players have more than enough games to play and reliable gambling platforms. Here’s a quick overview of six driving forces in the Spanish iGaming market.

1. Suertia Interactiva SA

Suertia Interactiva is one of Spain’s premier online gambling services and continues to dominate other local operators. The Cueta based company has 11 employees and is estimated at around $2.61 million in sales based on public information. It is mostly known for its gambling portal (suertia.es), where players can enjoy a wide variety of games from both domestic and foreign developers. Suertia Interactiva is also licensed by DGOJ and follows all the gambling regulations established in the region. The company was founded back in 2011after Spain made online gambling legal and fully regulated. It specializes in all existing gambling verticals, including horse racing, regular sports, interactive gambling, virtual games and more. Suertia Interactiva SA is a white-listed gambling service and leading domestic operator with a vibrant gambling community in their portals. Here are the key highlights of the operator:

Suertia Interactiva SA games – Players in Spain can enjoy various games at Suertia Interactive gambling portal. The platform features titles from top-rated operators, including rare games from domestic providers. Top gambling options include regular and virtual sports betting, and casino interactive games (slots, table games, poker and bingo). Live dealer games are also supported

Legitimacy – Suertia Interactiva is a legitimate gambling service licensed by the Spanish Directorate for Gambling Regulations (DGOJ). The company houses three other companies, including Suertia.es, the infamous gambling platform for interested players. The site also features audited games from some of the best developers in the industry and secure payment methods.

Partnerships – Suertia Interactiva partners with various companies and operators in the gambling industry to help extend and expand its offers. The partnership with game developers from across the world ensures a healthy supply of titles in its gambling portal. However, the company has many partners that ensure reliable gaming software, a secure platform and convenient payment methods.

2. Gran Casino de Barcelona SL

Gran Casino de Barcelona SL is the proud owner of Spain’s largest casino, Casino de Barcelona. According to the latest public reports, the casino is home to more than 500 employees and offers numerous gambling products for bettors. Gran is an iGaming giant in Spain and is a well-known gambling entity with sales exceeding $101.85. It is licensed by Direccion General de Ordenacion de Juego to operate in the Spanish market but is accessible in various other jurisdictions. Casino de Barcelona is known to provide player-favorite products, including poker, slots, interactive casino games and bets. In addition to leading the iGaming market, Gran Casino de Barcelona SL offers land-based brick-and-mortar casinos for players that fancy the classic gambling experience. This comes with a mix of pleasant dining and entertainment experiences. However, a significant percentage of its revenue comes from the online gambling portal.

Gran Casino de Barcelona SL – Casino de Barcelona is the gambling portal available for punters seeking to explore iGames, such as pokies, table games (roulette, blackjack, baccarat), poker, bingo and sports betting among others. As a fully-networked gambling operator, players at Casino de Barcelona can enjoy all kinds of casino products from the best developers in the industry.

Legitimacy – The company has been around since 2011, which is the same year Spain passed legal online gambling. It has also maintained a good rapport with DGOJ and continues to renew its license on time. What’s more, Casino de Barcelona, its main gambling portal, features independently audited titles with true random number generators.

Partnerships – Gran Casino de Barcelona SL is the king of partnerships in the Spanish iGaming industry. The brand is a group of 60 different companies that come together to ensure a sustainable gambling environment with top-rated games and products for players. You can find games from developers across the world and tournaments that bring punters from different regions.

3. Grupo Codere

Grupo Codere is a behemoth in the Spanish iGaming market and a leader with over 30 years of experience. Codere in close collaboration with SlotJava survived a torrid regulatory climate to remain a leader in the gambling industry. It is a highly regarded gambling operator with products in most Spanish-speaking countries across the globe. However, its Spanish dominance isn’t in question, raking up $189 million in sales according to public reports. In 2010, Grupo Codere acquired Victoria Apuestas, the leading gambling platform at the time, which catapulted them to new heights. The company owns three local gambling halls with over 9000 registered gaming machines and operates in 7000+ locations. However, Codere Apuestas, The online gaming platform, is behind the recent clout and attracts many players seeking casino games and products. Grupo Codere simply ensures there are more than adequate options for new and seasoned players alike.

Grupo Codere games – Punters have access to all iGaming products offered from Grupo Corede’s subsidiary portal Codere Apuestas. The site features games and products from revered developers in the industry. Players can also enjoy titles from domestic providers. Games exist in all major verticals, including bets, interactive casino games and sports betting (regular and virtual)

Legitimacy – Like most driving forces in the Spanish iGaming market, Grupo Codere is a legitimate gaming operator in the Leisure and Entertainment sector. The iGaming platform, Codere Apuestas, operates on a license from DGOJ, which implies complying with all the gambling regulations. This includes offering games certified for fair results and secure platforms with adequate player data protection.

Partnerships – Grupo Codere is owned by various members all across Spain, including businesses in Madrid, Murcia, Valencian Community, Extremadur and Catalonia among others. The company also partners with other operators to facilitate the provision of high-end games and conveniences for players.

4. Luckia gaming group

Luckia gaming group boasts over 35 years of experience but that isn’t their only highlight. The company is the fourth-largest gambling operator in Spain, with destinations across the country. It has fully-fledged land-based gambling operations with over 10,000 slot machines and tables, and also a powerhouse in the iGaming industry. The operator is popular across Latin America and other Spanish-speaking countries through their online platform which hosts top-rated games in all major categories. Punters can enjoy slots, table games, poker and sports betting as well as live casino games. Luckia gaming group has been around from its days of managing jukeboxes and arcade machines. It leads by example and focuses on providing high-quality online gaming products, including casino games, sports betting and poker rooms. The online portal is also secured by advanced SSL certificates which ensure player data protection.

Luckia gaming games – Luckia is dedicated to providing exciting gaming experiences and offers numerous choices for players. The site’s longevity and partnerships mean you can find classic games and exotic titles only available in its casinos. The site features all the slots you will find in their land-based casinos and more.

Legitimacy – Luckia gaming started in the days when gambling wasn’t regulated, but this is the onset of most reputable casino brands and operators. Such organizations and operations led to the legal gambling scene and Luckia was among the first to get the DGOJ authorization to provide gaming products. The company’s 35 + years of experience is a bold statement of its legitimacy.

Partnerships – Luckia has been providing casino games and products for many years and has a far-reaching network and strong partnerships. Concerning iGaming, punters in Luckia gaming online casinos can play all kinds of games across mobile and desktop platforms. The company also supports third-party software and services that ensure exemplary gambling experiences.

5. Novomatic

Novomatic has a reputation that stretches beyond Spain and the UK. It is recognized as one of the leading gaming technologies companies in the globe and has many exceptional titles and platforms to show for it. The company employs more than 22,000 people worldwide and a significant contributor to gaming products in the UK and abroad. It also boasts more than 1,900 locations and subsidiaries in 50+ countries. In 2019, the company racked about $2.6 billion in revenue. Novomatic provides games, gaming platforms, cabinets, jackpots and interactive casino products. It is also known for the responsible gambling training program and state-of-the-art gaming technologies for both land-based and online casinos. Although Novomatic is an international brand, established back in 1980, it has become popular in the UK, particularly Spain and Italy where gambling is fully regulated.

Novomatic games – Unlike other companies in this list, Novomatic is a specialized game developer with many games under its name. Some of the popular titles, within the slot category, include Book of Ra, Dolphin’s Pearl and Sizzling Hot, but the company has some 350 unique games. As such, players in Spain can find Novomatic sites that focus on games from the developer.

Legitimacy – Novomatic was launched in 1980 and has four decades of experience in gaming technology. Since its establishment, the company has risen to become one of the most recognizable game providers. Its gaming platforms are licensed by DGOJ and the games are certified for fair results.

Partnerships – As a global company, Novomatic has numerous partnerships. The brand operates in more than fifty countries and has many player-favorite titles, including some of the biggest jackpots. This is delivered through a fully-networked system that brings together partners from various fields in the iGaming industry, including casino owners, payment systems, security and more.

6. MGA group

This is the ultimate undisputed driving force in the Spanish iGaming market. Established back in 1976, the MGA group developed the first slot machine in Spain, setting its mark in an industry that would later morph in its favor. Since then, the company has provided family entertainment centers and virtual casinos. The MGA group is responsible for MGA Games, a popular gaming platform where punters can access a wide range of casino products across all vectors. The company has also partnered with other top brands and companies in the entertainment industry. It is a reference point for other Spanish slot developers and provides top-rated games with rich graphics and storylines. MGA also focuses on iGaming and teams up with other brands to avail sleek online platforms with fully-networked products and services.

MGA group games – As a developer, the MGA group focuses on providing high-quality games for both land-based and online casinos. Through MGA Games, players can enjoy titles from the company and several other top-rated developers in the iGaming industry. Popular options include slots, table games, poker and sports betting. Bingo and arcade games are also growing in reputation.

Legitimacy – The MGA group was founded in 1976 and has remained in business for the past 44 years, making it one of the oldest operators in Spain. The company is licensed by the Spanish Directorate for Gambling Regulations (DGOJ) and offers true random number generators with fair results. It also boasts a growing reputation among online gamblers.

Partnerships – MGA group’s years in business have yielded multiple partnerships and collaborations, both domestic and international. The company offers gaming products from across the world and works with major brands to ensure the Spanish market has sufficient diversity like other prosperous gambling regions.

Conclusion

Several other companies make up the Spanish iGaming market. However, the six brands mentioned above have made significant contributions to the vibrant gambling communities around their online gaming products and portals. The Spanish iGaming market is fully regulated with licensed operators and legal products, which, for players, implies more games to enjoy.

Story by Elena Pérez

