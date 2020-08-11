The Church of COVID-19

Published Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 4:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Daring to say out loud that you haven’t bought into the COVID-19 orthodoxy is akin to being Galileo daring to say out loud that it’s the earth that actually revolves around the sun.

This was brought to my attention the other morning while chatting with a neighbor who apparently didn’t expect me to not just nod in agreement on the conventional wisdom regarding public health.

“You’re not a Trumper, are you?”

That’s pretty much where things stand now. Either you fall in line with what you’re told is the “science,” or you’re a “science”-denying, mouth-breathing MAGA.

This pushes aside the fact that what we’ve come to call the “science” has changed quite a bit over the past five months, in part because that’s how actual science works – we literally learn more about the world around us every day – and in part because there’s a distinction between science and “science.”

Science is an ever-evolving set of accepted bits of wisdom that the most honest among us know is only the best of what we know to be true based on what our collective consciousness can know and understand in the moment, which is to say, it’s subject to change as our ability to discern and process has time to deepen.

“Science” is a bludgeon used by people to drive home political and ideological points using the word as an imprimatur to reduce those who object to being heretics.

My use of language associated with religion is intentional; COVID-19 orthodoxy has taken on religious significance for millions of its adherents.

The very idea that the data actually suggest the danger is primarily with seniors, and even the most vulnerable among that population subset, and that the survival rate for those under 65 who contract COVID is greater than 99.9 percent, is so foreign as to evoke the response of the imprisoned inhabitants of Plato’s mythical cave.

For those who don’t read dead old white guys, the cave dwellers, when told that the only reality they knew was instead a series of images being projected onto a wall, reacted by wishing death on the messenger, and were only prevented from carrying out their wishes by the chains of their imprisonment.

OK, so, that’s being a little dramatic.

I wasn’t wished death; just was asked if I am a Trumper.

That particular cult of personality has its own issues.

Let’s just say I won’t be virtually attending the Zoom services for the Church of COVID-19 anytime soon.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments