The Center at Belvedere hosts fundraiser on September 10

Crystal Graham
The Center at Belvedere in Charlottesville will host a fundraiser, The Center Soirée: Anchors Aweigh, on September 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The fundraiser will celebrate and support access to healthy aging opportunities.

The event will include themed areas of live music and dancing, with cuisine and cocktails to match, a fundraising casino,  prizes, games and more.

Tickets to the event are $250 each and available now.

“Finances should never be a barrier to healthy aging. Last year scholarships supported over 13 percent of the center’s membership and we anticipate that number to increase,” said Kakie Brooks, honorary co-chair of the event. “This event will provide vital philanthropic support for scholarships and programs for healthy aging.”

The premier sponsor for the event is Carter Bank & Trust.

The Center at Belvedere is a nationally accredited, award-winning nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for healthy aging through social engagement, physical well-being, civic involvement, creativity, and lifelong learning.

Tickets are available at the center’s welcome desk and online at thecentercville.org/pages/soiree.


