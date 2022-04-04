The case for motorcycles

There is no doubt that the world relies on cars and various other transport to get people where they need to go. Cars are certainly the most popular form of private transport, but it might benefit some road users to consider other means of transportation. Of course, those people who are passionate about cars will not be persuaded easily, but there are many advantages to transport such as motorcycles that will appeal to many.

People are passionate about all kinds of activities. The motorcycle is something that motorists will have seen on the road often, and many riders across the world are also incredibly passionate about these vehicles. When the benefits of motorcycling compared to driving a car are compared, the winner is clear to see. Of course, there are always concerns about motorcycles being dangerous to ride, which are certainly valid. This is not a fact to dissuade anyone though, as even the safest drivers can get into an accident from the stupidity of others.

Community

The first positive to owning a motorcycle is the community that people will soon discover. Those who buy a bike for the first time will be unaware, but the fact is that many of the motorcyclists that can be met on the road are warm and inviting people who will have their back in all situations. This is because these like-minded people know how unaware car users can sometimes be of motorcyclists, and so this sense of community helps to keep everyone safe and involved.

Cost

There is no doubt that frugal people will appreciate the cost of motorcycle ownership. In nearly every aspect, owning a motorcycle will prove to be far cheaper than owning a car. Aspiring bike owners will marvel at how cheap they can pick up brand-new options thanks to the lower manufacturing costs. Due to the less complex engines that are present in motorcycles, the cost of repairing a motorcycle will never break the bank. Finally, the running costs of owning a motorcycle are much lower than a car as the engines are more efficient, meaning people can get further without filling up as regularly as car users would.

Experience

The fact is that even if these positives of the motorcycles did not exist, it is unlikely that the motorcyclist population would see a significant decrease. This is because of the best advantage of all – the experience of the ride. The feeling of freedom that follows when riders jump on their bikes and hit the open road is indescribable and must be experienced by everyone at least once. This is what keeps motorcyclists on the road and out of cars.

It is clear that motorcycling offers a great alternative means of travel and those who are looking for a change might now take the plunge after realizing many of the associated benefits of motorcycle ownership.

Story by Mitesh Patel

