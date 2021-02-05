The Bucs have a Super Bowl first this year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an historic first in Super Bowl LV. In the previous 54 games, no team has ever hosted a Super Bowl in their home stadium as we’ve been told by Superbowl experts Betway. That will change this Sunday when the Bucs face the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

It remains to be seen how this will affect the players’ performance on the field.

Twice, teams have come close to hosting a Super Bowl. Super Bowl XIV featured the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, just a short 11-mile drive from the Rams home at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The Rams were big underdogs against a Pittsburgh dynasty that had won three of the last five Super Bowls but they played well. After three quarters, Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo had his team ahead 19-17. But Terry Bradshaw threw a 73-yard bomb to John Stallworth to put Pittsburgh ahead and then Franco Harris’ one-yard touchdown run put the game away as the Steelers won 31-19.

The San Francisco 49ers were also close to home in Super Bowl XIX which was played at Stanford Stadium which is approximately 35 miles from San Francisco. Joe Montana and the 49ers met Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in a battle featuring two of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game.

Montana had a great game, completing 24-of-35 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The former Notre Dame star also ran for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Marino struggled in what would be the only Super Bowl appearance of his Hall of Fame career. The 49ers defense held him to just one touchdown pass while intercepting two of his passes. Marino threw 50 passes and completed 29 for 318 yards, but his team fell decisively 38-16.

The 49ers ran for 211 yards in the game while Miami rushed for only 25 yards. San Francisco outgained Miami 537 yards to 314.

It’s ironic that when a team finally gets to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, the game will not feature many fans. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is only allowing 22,000 fans to attend the game in a stadium that seats almost 66,000 people under normal circumstances. The league has given free tickets to 7,500 front line health care workers who have already been vaccinated for the virus.

It is not clear how much of an advantage the Bucs will get from playing the Super Bowl at their own stadium. There will likely be a few more fans rooting for them rather than the Chiefs if only because many people are hesitant to travel during the pandemic.

Tampa Bay players will also be able to stay at home longer and be in a familiar building. Still, like any Super Bowl, the majority of those in attendance are league insiders and sponsors who get tickets directly from the league even though some big ad spenders won’t be doing so this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Either way, this will be a first in Super Bowl history. It remains to be seen whether playing in their home stadium will help the Bucs win this football game.

With a big performance, players from either team have a chance to earn a spot on the all-time Super Bowl team.

Some of the information was taken from Betway’s NHL tips page.

Story by Gil Martin

