The Bridge hosts Local LGBTQ+ Art Exhibit ​Ridged

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative invites the public to celebrate the opening of Ridged, an exhibition of work by local LGBTQ+ artists from the Charlottesville area.

As part of the continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and in dialogue with The Fralin Museum of Art’s exhibition, Otherwise, the exhibition will celebrate the resistance and resilience of the queer community in Charlottesville and highlight the talent of local LGBTQ+ artists.

The opening reception is Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Light refreshments provided. Exhibition runs through January.

Artists include: Michael Swanberg, Hana Suliman, Acudus Aranyian, Anna Morgan, Beth Trainum, Colum Bowyer, Fred Maus, Kyra Traaseth, Mary Lamb, Max Early, Natasha Mistry, Stephanie DeHart.

ABOUT THE BRIDGE PROGRESSIVE ARTS INITIATIVE​: The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is a cultural hub for Charlottesville offering an inclusive space for creative thinking and artistic pursuits while providing resources and methodology for meaningful arts engagement throughout the community. Our mission is to bridge diverse communities through the arts. More information can be found at our website – thebridgepai.org or by following us on Facebook.

