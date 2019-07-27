The Book Dragon marking grand opening on Aug. 3

The Book Dragon will host its grand opening at 102 W. Beverley St. in Staunton on Saturday, Aug 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local authors’ work from Of The Round Table will be on for sale. Guests may enjoy light refreshments.

Schedule

10 a.m. Story time and a small craft. (Every Saturday at 10)

11 a.m. Chris Barcomb, author of The Amazing Adventures of Superior Sam, who will do a children’s reading at with a book signing to follow.

1-3 p.m. PA Duncan, author of a series of spy books

Princesses in costume from Frozen to meet and greet and provide photo opportunities

Four local authors, Elizabeth Massie, Keith Minnion, David Simms and Matthew Warner

