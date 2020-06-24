The best UFC pound-for-pound fighters you should bet on

Combat sports fans have always wanted to put the Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter label on the strongest fighter. This label serves as the fighter’s legacy.

It’s the same for MMA. Determining the best fighter will spark a heated debate. Any two fans will have different points of view for who is the best in the Octagon. However, if we base it on track record and UFC Fighter Ranking, there will always be a standout.

Here’s our best UFC pound for pound fighters that will surely secure a winning bet for you!

Jon Jones

Height: 6′ 4″ Weight: 205 lbs.

Reach: 84″ Stance: Orthodox

Weight Classes: Light Heavyweight

Record: 26-1

Jon Jones is an extraordinary prodigy like no other in MMA. He currently holds the Light Heavyweight title and defended it for eight consecutive times, proving that his potential can be limitless. He is currently on his leg to be the best fighter ever by possessing refined athletic gifts with intense strategy and innovative techniques.

Jones also became the youngest champion in UFC history at age 23 when he won over Maurício Rua in 2011. He also holds most of the light heavyweight wins. With just one career loss from Matt Hamill in 2009, Jones proved his potential for winning against any fighter he has faced.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Height: 5′ 10″ Weight: 154.324 lbs.

Reach: 70″ Stance: Orthodox

Weight Classes: Welterweight (2009–2011), Lightweight (2008–2010, 2012–present)

Record: 28-0

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a Russian fighter that made his professional MMA debut in September 2008 and immediately accumulated four wins in just a month.

After two years, he fought in seven fights for the ProFC promotion, which he won by TKO or submission. His early career is a strong proof for his potential as a UFC fighter. He debuted his UFC career in 2012, defeating Kamal Shalorus and Gleison Tibau. He then proceeded to win the next 26 fights, with the recent win against Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov trained in sambo, judo, and wrestling, and his specific grappling style has made him one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history. He also holds the record for the most takedowns in a single UFC fight, with 21 takedowns on 28 attempts during his fight with Abel Trujillo.

Nurmagomedov has an astonishing record of 28-0, and the first Muslim to win a UFC title. Nobody doubts “The Eagle’s” power inside the Octagon. You won’t regret placing your bets on Nurmagomedov as he will surely defend his clean slate. If you want a unique betting experience, check out www.fanduel.com/ufc-betting.

Stipe Miocic

Height: 6′ 4″ Weight: 231.48 lbs.

Reach: 80″ Stance: Orthodox

Weight Classes: Heavyweight

Win/Loss Record: 19-3

Stipe Miocic was considered the best striker when he claimed the UFC heavyweight title, knocking out Fabricio Werdum in the first round.

Miocic is a former Golden Gloves winner and NCAA Division I wrestler. When he fights in the UFC, he integrates his precision strikes with an incredible wrestling pedigree. This makes him a tough fighter to beat.

Miocic currently fights under the heavyweight division and is the two-time and current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He was able to defend his title three times, holding the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC heavyweight division history.

Miocic also holds nine fight-night bonus awards, the most in the history of the UFC heavyweight division. Because of his ability to dictate his fights due to his outstanding wrestling skills, Miocic is indeed one of the greatest heavyweight fighters.

Daniel Cormier

Height: 5′ 11″ Weight: 236.5 lbs.

Reach: 72.5″ Stance: Orthodox

Weight Classes: Heavyweight (2009–2014, 2018–present), Light Heavyweight (2014–2018)

Win/Loss Record: 22–2

Daniel Cormier is a former Olympic wrestler and Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion, winning the five-round fight by unanimous decision.

Cormier was able to use his Olympic-caliber wrestling abilities to MMA by winning both the UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Championships. He was also able to show his skills to control almost every fighter during a match. He holds the record as the first fighter to defend two titles in two different weight divisions successfully.

His impressive performances earned him spots on five different years as an MMA Fighter of the Year, earning the top spot in 2018.

You’ll surely find the need to watch out for his third match with Stipe Miocic. Their previous fights showed each fighters’ strengths and impressive abilities.

Conor McGregor

Height: 5′ 9″ Weight: 170 lbs.

Reach: 74″ Stance: Orthodox

Weight Classes: Welterweight (2016, 2020–present), Lightweight (2008–2012, 2016–present), Featherweight (2008–2015)

Win/Loss Record: 22–4

Conor McGregor is a former boxer and former Cage Warriors lightweight and featherweight champion. He also holds the fastest victory in UFC title fight history after defeating José Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship via knockout in just 13 seconds.

McGregor is the first fighter ever to hold two UFC belts simultaneously. With the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, McGregor is undoubtedly the most popular MMA fighter. He headlined five out of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events. His fight with Mayweather alone earned 4.3 million PPV buys in North America.

Takeaway

There’s no doubt that these fighters stand out among the rest. Their extraordinary track record and titles are evidence that they are the ones to look out for. Place your bets on these fighters, and you’ll surely bring home the win!

