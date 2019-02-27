The Best Things to Do When Visiting Auburn, AL

Auburn, Alabama, is one of the most famous cities for sports, and other historical landmarks that remind you that the Tigers is the biggest pastime in the area from history all the way to the present. Over the years, people have come together in order to take part in watching and assisting the various sports teams that have brought everyone together to give entertainment to the Lovelies Village on the Plains (this is the nickname to the city given by locals), and you may see that when you get there, you have a lot of things to do which involve the outdoors, and enjoy the scenery. There are so many things to do when you Visit Auburn, but here is just a few of the things people of Auburn love to do the most.

Take a Stroll in the Park

The humongous Chewacla State Park is a giant almost 700-acre park where the lake takes up about 26 of them. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, have picnics, numerous grills and shelters, and even enjoy taking walking or biking trips around the numerous trails there. If you want to stay in the park, you can rent cottages 365 days a year, and you have complete access to plenty of sport fish like bass and crappie. You can even fish in one of the creeks that run through the park and the entire family can enjoy the complete outdoor experience while relaxing in the natural atmosphere.

Visit the Art Museum

When you visit Auburn, you can even bring out your art enthusiast by visiting the Jule Collins-Smith Museum of Fine Art. This museum is accredited and has many pieces that range from the older traditional art, all the way to contemporary fine art that has rocked the 19th and 20th century, as well as bringing in new pieces which bring the 21st century to light. Frank Applebee started the museum after buying paintings from a government auction and after displaying the art over 70 years ago (in 1948), he started a movement. The collection has grown to over 2000 masterpieces which you can see perfectly displayed today.

Go Tigers!

As mentioned, the Auburn Tigers is one of the biggest pastimes of the area. More than 80,000 people fill the arena at almost every football game, and more than 75,000 season passes are sold every year. This has been ongoing for over 18 years. As a matter of fact, it’s so hard to get a ticket to one of these ball games, you may want to book in advance. Remember the movie Varsity Blues? Think about that movie when you want to imagine just how much this town loves their football team.

Conclusion

There is so much more, such as basketball games, historic landmarks like Pebble Hill, a complete 18-hole golf course, and even historic buildings like the famous Toomer’s Corner lemonade stand. Auburn is full of down-home goodness and ultimate displays of Southern hospitality that you can only find in one area. While bringing the convenience of the modern day to the area, this town has definitely shown up and held onto its historic roots.

