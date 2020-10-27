The best strategies for beginners to win the roulette

Many books and articles have been written on how to win the roulette. There are some great strategies out there, but in order to win, you have to either play on an Online Live Casino or prefer a European roulette. However, the most important thing is to choose the best strategy for your wallet.

Play at a live casino

There are two types of online casinos the RNG Casino, where all games are played automatically without a dealer, and the Live Casino that you can play with a real dealer. When you play RNG, the results are random, and there is no one to throw the ball or draw a card. Everything happens with a click, so you can’t follow any strategy. If you want to make money, then you should play on a Live casino NetBet.

European roulette

The European roulette has more advantages for the player than the American one. The main difference is that the American one has the double zero (00), which automatically increases the casino advantage to 5.26%, compared to the 2.70% of the European.

The best strategy for you

There are many strategies for all kinds of budgets. What you must do first is to decide the amount you want to spend. If you keep spending and then rethinking and re-planning, there is a chance you may hurt your finances.

Beginners

First of all, choose the online casino that has many live roulette tables. Be patient and observe when one of them will create a series, for example, eight blacks in a row. If that happens, then bet on the opposite (i.e., red), and your bet will be doubled each time a red comes. It’s quite rare to get ten or more consecutive blacks in a row.

Martingale strategy

The Martingale strategy is the most played roulette strategy. Usually, winning is all about luck, but Martingale is quite effective, and players can use it to win. The player is required to double his bet after each loss until he reaches the first win that will return the losses and bring him a profit equal to his original bet. This can lead to incredibly high stakes if you lose in a few consecutive rounds, so you need to be prepared to stop when the stakes start to get too high for you.

Roulette strategy with a 64% chance of winning

This strategy can work only in the European Roulette. You must bet equally on two out of the three dozens of the roulette. The chance to win is 64%, which is high, considering that it’s a game based on luck. If you lose, you’ll need to stick to the following progress:

1 $ – 1 $

3 $ – 3 $

9 $ – 9 $

27 $ – 27 $

The chance of losing four consecutive spins is minimal, and that is why the 64% strategy is very effective.

The John Wayne strategy

This is a very useful and effective strategy that doesn’t need a lot of money. All you have to do is choose two random numbers from the middle column (e.g., 14 and 29), and you will bet € 1 on them. Also, bet € 1 in their corners, as shown in the image below. As you can see, we have bet only € 10, and we have covered 18 numbers (that is, half of the roulette).

There are three different results:

Come 14 or 29 (according to our example). In this case, you win $72.

Let any of: 11, 13, 15, 17, 26, 28, 30, or 32 come. In this case, you win $18.

Let any of: 10, 12, 16, 18, 25, 27, 31, or 33 come. In this case, you win $1.

As you can see, the main idea is to have two bets on two prime numbers (14, 29) and the rest of the stakes to act as security. Losing $1 does not compare to the chance of winning $18 or $72. It’s a very simple strategy that we suggest you play with $100 initial capital to cope if you are incredibly unlucky.

