The best products for radiant skin in 2021

Published Saturday, May. 29, 2021, 9:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Everyone wants to have a luminous and flawless complexion, but it seems like the secret to achieving this always eludes you. This year there are a few beauty products that can help you to have the radiant skin that you crave.

Achieve a luminous & flawless complexion

If you are ready to return the youthful glow to your skin, you have to try these products.

● Murad – Essential-C Cleanser

This cleanser is great for any skin type. It is rich in vitamin A, C, & D. You will love the energizing orange scent of this gel cleanser. It washes away all impurities on your skin without making your face have any dry spots. It contains allantoin and panthenol which will aid in keeping your skin hydrated and supple.

● Tata Harper – Regenerating Cleanser

This cream cleanser is a great daily exfoliant for anyone with sensitive skin. It has small pieces of apricot to help and remove any debris and dead skin cells that are on your face. It has a unique blend of 8 ingredients to keep your skin hydrated.

● SKINPHARM – Eye Sculpt

This gel-based serum is lightweight and will be absorbed quickly leaving no residue. Hydrate with Eye Sculpt serum if you are suffering from dark circles and puffy eyes. Eye Sculpt will help to reduce both of these immediately. This is a great product if you are looking to minimize fine lines. This product will visibly brighten your under-eye area.

● Shiseido – Perfect Hydrating BB Cream

The BB cream is a great addition to anyone’s makeup collection. It can be used to even out skin tone and leave you with a luminous glow. It has an effective sunscreen that is included in the formula and will help you to prevent UV damage throughout the day.

● Estee Lauder – Daywear Matte Oil-Control Anti-Oxidant Moisture Gel Crème

The gel moisturizer goes on effortlessly and feels extremely light. It is great for use during the day and it helps to reduce any shininess while locking in moisture. With this moisturizer you will have a natural glow but not look greasy.

● Fresh Lotus – Youth Preserve Face Cream

This cream moisturizer is perfect to use at night and it will help your face recover from everything it had to endure all day. It is loaded with antioxidants that will help to strengthen your skin and erase fine lines in the process.

● Aveeno – Absolutely Ageless Restorative Night Cream

This cleanser is unique in the fact that it is infused with blackberry complex to increase collagen and elasticity in the skin. It is full of ingredients to help and lock in moisture while washing away impurities that can cause your skin to age.

● Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This gel moisturizer goes on smoothly and is easily absorbed. This a great moisturizer to use day or night. It contains Hyaluronic acid. This ingredient is life-changing and locks moisture into your skin.

Hydration is key

For you to return the youthful glow to your skin, you have to make sure it gets all the hydration it needs. This means to make sure you are investing in products that help to not only add moisture but lock in the natural moisture that is there. Also, make sure that you are always wearing sunscreen so that you are not damaging your skin daily.

Everyone wants to stop aging and the only way to do that is to minimize sun exposer, where you sunscreen and moisturize all the time. Make sure you stock up on these products and use them regularly and people will be stopping you one the street to ask the secret of your glowing skin in no time.

Related

Comments