The Best NFL Betting Apps For The 2022 Season: NFL Betting Guide

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

For all you bettors who like to have a punt while on-the-go, we have been busy curating this list to bring you the best offshore betting apps around ready for the start of the NFL season next week.

Best NFL Betting Apps For iOS And Android

How To Sign Up To An NFL Betting App

Betting with easy access to your phone is certainly the way to go these days – see below as to how to register with our top offshore betting site, Bovada.

  1. Click here to register with Bovada for the NFL 2022-23 season
  2. Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

Best NFL Betting Apps Reviewed

Bovada – Best Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada Logo

What really makes Bovada stand out is that you can stream live games right from your mobile device, making in-game wagering that much easier while out and about, meaning you won’t miss a single minute of action.

With a 110% deposit match up to $750, this also affords customers lots of opportunity to make a profit to begin the football season in style.

Head Over to Bovada Here

 

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame make our list, most notably for their incredibly smooth and user-friendly mobile interface, enabling users to quickly move through the platform to find their chosen market.

Their new user offering of a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS is perfect for the NFL’s return next week, so click below to head over to their site now.

Access the Everygame App Here

 

 

BetOnline – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

BetOnline logo

BetOnline’s mobile app for iOS and Android is among the easiest to use, and their focus is firmly on providing users with thousands of competitive odds, as well as the opportunity to explore some truly niche sports.

BetOnline accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, and you can use any payment method to claim the welcome bonus, where new customers can receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000.

Access the BetOnline App Here

BetUS – Up to $2,500 Deposit Match

 

The BetUS app offers the ability to wager on 22 sports markets as well as sharp in-game betting, and parlay building. Although price boosts are absent from the BetUS app, their constantly updated odds fared favourably when compared to other platforms.

With a smooth interface  easily accessible markets, the betting experience on BetUS is among the most hassle-free we have come across

Access the BetUS App Here

 

What Makes The Best NFL Betting App?

  • Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone
  • Everygame – Smoothest Mobile Platform
  • BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around
  • BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

 

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

With each of our top picks, users can access over 20 sports each with hundreds of markets within, meaning if you are not quite sure on one particular selection there are thousands more to explore.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we also gave careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up, and how generous bookmakers are with their welcome offers.

See below for a full rundown of the details from each offer.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date
BetOnline 50% deposit match up to $1,000 INSIDERS -200 30 days
Bovada 100% Bitcoin deposit  match up to $750 INSIDERS -200 None
BetUS 125% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 INSIDERS -280 14 days
Everygame 100% deposit match up to $500 INSIDERS -200 None

 

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was paramount to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.

Not only this, but a solid user interface is something we made sure our readers would experience in abundance, particularly with EveryGame and Bovada who are the proprietors of the smoothest platforms we have come across.

 

