The best Golf Buddy RangeFinders on the market

Golf is one of the most beautiful sports in the world to practice and witness. Millions around the world play it, and it has existed for generations. However, one of the most challenging things to do during the sport is to correct the golf course in your head. Even more challenging is trying to gauge your distance in between rounds.

As of this year, you can have an accurate way to check your distance and have a correct mapping of the whole golf course. You would be able to do this using the golf range finder. Luckily, golf officials have deemed this device safe and legal to use in subsequent golf tournaments. Some of these golf tournaments include the PGA Championship and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The best part about this device is that it is available in many shapes, sizes, and functionality levels. Hence, no matter how much your budget is, you are bound to find the perfect choice.

That said, here is a golf buddy rangefinder review based on affordability and level of functionality. Here are a few things you should look out for when choosing a golf range finder.

People appreciate a GolfBuddy RangeFinder review for a reason

These Golfbuddy Rangefinders are useful tools because they help out in several ways. One can find out about the quality of the finders and how they can help in the game. Further, it is essential to learn about the features, the potential issues, and the improvements present within these devices.

The GolfBuddy devices offer interesting components like voice features, and other aspects that help it to stand apart on the range. Find out more about essential features to look for in a golf rangefinder.

A few of the best GolfBuddy Rangefinders on the market

The GolfBuddy Aim L10V Rangefinder

This is an essential device that comes with simplicity. It has an audio component that provides voice confirmation of important details. You can take advantage of more targeting modes and even notice a wider screen. How about slope features? Yes, this device has it, too!

GolfBuddy Laser Lite

This GolfBuddy device offers simple and quick measurement and will provide a physical sensation when one locks on a target. It will also look out for slope adjustment and provide three modes for various instances. It comes with minimal weight and has a certain level of water resistance. People appreciate it because it comes at an affordable rate.

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

These devices offer quality measurement at higher performance for a minimal price level. There are several models that provide a chic design, a wonderful feel, and a great overall hold. In addition, you can find that you have more magnification, better visibility through quality screens, and standard three mode aspects that everyone loves.

Golf Buddy VTX GPS

You can obtain over 30,000 courses. That is correct; that is quite a bit of information that is pre-loaded into this device. It will also come with modern voice features, more connectivity options like Bluetooth, and other aspects you will appreciate. You can find that distances are clearly present and cover all areas. It provides you with information on the various issues that could be at play. That would come in quite handy, right? It has other smart features that help people stay on course.

Now, that you see the compelling features of the GolfBuddy devices, learn more about the various aspects to look for in a rangefinder and how this brand holds up!

What To Look Out For In A Golf Range Finder

To date, new range finders are coming out frequently. While this is good in many ways, it also gives room for substandard rangefinders to be introduced in the market. So, when you’re thinking of getting one, here are a few things to consider:

Accuracy

Accuracy is one of the first things you should look out for when choosing a golf range finder. After all, one of the main reasons you’re getting the rangefinder in the first place is to measure your distance accurately. You may as well eyeball it if you can’t get an accurate range finder.

Fortunately, with the injection of new technology, most of these devices are impressively accurate. However, before you pick one, make sure to check.

Ease of use

A manufacturer may have included the best technology in a range finder, but it practically becomes the hardest range finder to use without an easy way to use it.

New technology has been included in many of these devices to increase the ease of use, so you don’t have to worry so much. However, as a general rule, you should take a rangefinder that you can carry for long periods, hold with one hand, and measure your distance easily.

Affordability

Ideally, the price range for a price range should be within the range of $100-$500. Most of these devices fall in the middle, with a value of $250-$350. Hence, if you see a company offering a rangefinder going for less than $100, you should do your best to discard that offer. More often than not, that particular device would have many issues.

On the flip side, it would also be best to stay away from range finders valued at more than $600. Truthfully, not many are worth exorbitant prices.

Distance and overall range

Another excellent feature of a rangefinder is that it can shoot golf balls automatically to a certain distance. So, one of the first questions to ask yourself when it comes to distance is how far it can shoot without fail—many companies who make range finders boast of their device’s ability to shoot a thousand yards.

However, you should know that a range finder is useless if you can’t spot your target from your current vantage point. So, when you want to get one, make sure you get one that has 6-7x magnification.

A few other Golf RangeFinders

Here are a few of the other golf rangefinders on the market.

Precision Pro NX9 Laser Range Finder

If you’re a fan of golf, you would have probably heard about the Precision Pro brand. They have been manufacturing golf accessories for a long time now, and they’re good at what they do.

This year, they have unveiled a new range finder called the Precision Pro NX9.

For one, this device is fantastic because it has pulse vibration technology. With this feature, you would never miss your target again. When the ball gets there, it would duly inform you if you hit your target or not.

The display on the device is also impressive. It sports a crisp LCD that lets you see where your ball lands. Coupled with the 6X magnification feature on this device, you are guaranteed to spot your distances clearly and get the best information from your device.

Garmin Approach Z80

Garmin is another golf accessory superpower that constantly put out exceptional devices. One of the best gadgets they have recently put out is the Garmin Approach Z80, which boasts many unique features.

This device has an in-built GPS that will display a 2D, full-color course map when you turn it on. Impressively, this device can even give yardage suggestions for your tee shots which is a fantastic feature.

So, if you want to have the advantage of a range finder that has a GPS included, this is the best choice for you. Although the price stands at 580 pounds, it is a good bargain for the features included.

Bushnell Tour V4 Jolt Golf Laser Range Finder

Like the two previously mentioned earlier, Bushnell is a force to reckon with in the golf world. Year in, year out, they constantly deliver on the devices they release.

This range finder model comes with unique features such as visual jolt technology, true “play as distance,” and a compact design. It even comes with a two-year warranty!

The play as distance feature is possible due to their inclusion of a new slope algorithm that provides better accuracy on uphill and downhill shots.

The vibrating pulses it emits coupled with the flashing red ring is responsible for the visual jolt technology.

The verdict on these devices

Golf is a fantastic game to play, but some things couldn’t be determined since it was invented. With the invention of these range finder devices, mapping and distance calculations are getting crossed off that list.

