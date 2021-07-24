The best frame material for sliding windows

Selecting and installing new windows for residence is challenging for any homeowner because your choice will influence you for most likely the next 20 years to come. You can come across many window types and options on the Canadian market today to meet home design and budget.

As a rule, you start by picking the style of your new windows. Our team has conducted vast research and concluded that Ecoline Sliding Windows are the best when it comes to window styles. But what comes next? Of course, the choice of frame material.

Each material has its pros and cons, fits different home exteriors, and comes with different pricing. Want to know more? Keep reading.

Sliding windows: Quick facts

Sliding windows or gliders are installed horizontally, with sashes that slide along the track from left to right or vice versa. This window style is one of the most popular choices for many Canadian homeowners. They are so demanded since:

Sliders proved terrific, unobstructed view outside

Provide great energy-efficiency

Easy to operate

Allow exceptional ventilation and bring much natural light to your area

Window frames: What you can choose from?

There are many frame materials to choose from. The main and most popular ones include wood, vinyl, aluminum, and fiberglass. Each type has its own pros and cons to consider. So, let’s get right into and figure out all the features of each frame type.

Wood: Traditional and great looking

If you’re after elegance and a classic look, then wood is your go-to option. It is a common choice among Canadian homeowners for many reasons.

Advantages:

Super durability

Amazing look

Traditional, all times classic

Low condensation and great sound cancelling

Disadvantages:

The most expensive material

Needs frequent maintenance

Vulnerable to insects

Aluminum: Light but durable

For many Canadian homes, aluminum windows are a good pick. They look great, requiring less maintenance than wood. Aluminum is also lightweight but very durable and can hold large areas of glass.

Advantages:

Cheaper than wood

Less maintenance

No damage from insects

Easier to install

Disadvantages

Low energy-efficiency

Increased moisture

Does not fit every design

Vinyl: Your best option

Vinyl window frames are made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). This material is probably the middle ground for many homeowners.

Advantages:

Much cheaper compared to other materials

Can fit any design

Does not require frequent maintenance

Exceptional energy-efficiency

Disadvantages:

Difficult to recycle

Might fade over the years

Get the right installation

Okay, you read till this point, and now you know a lot about window frames and what fits you best. But here comes another vital aspect to keep in mind. Installation. Even the best windows will not serve you long if the installation is poor. Ecoline Windows experts recommend to check whether you installers:

Follow CSA guidelines as well as your local building codes;

Have years of experience and perfect reputation;

Offer only Energy Star-rated and NAFS-11 tested windows;

Provide you a decent warranty and post-installation support in case issues arise.

Story by Arkadi Lykovsky, a window replacement expert