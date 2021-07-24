The best frame material for sliding windows
Selecting and installing new windows for residence is challenging for any homeowner because your choice will influence you for most likely the next 20 years to come. You can come across many window types and options on the Canadian market today to meet home design and budget.
As a rule, you start by picking the style of your new windows. Our team has conducted vast research and concluded that Ecoline Sliding Windows are the best when it comes to window styles. But what comes next? Of course, the choice of frame material.
Each material has its pros and cons, fits different home exteriors, and comes with different pricing. Want to know more? Keep reading.
Sliding windows: Quick facts
Sliding windows or gliders are installed horizontally, with sashes that slide along the track from left to right or vice versa. This window style is one of the most popular choices for many Canadian homeowners. They are so demanded since:
- Sliders proved terrific, unobstructed view outside
- Provide great energy-efficiency
- Easy to operate
- Allow exceptional ventilation and bring much natural light to your area
Window frames: What you can choose from?
There are many frame materials to choose from. The main and most popular ones include wood, vinyl, aluminum, and fiberglass. Each type has its own pros and cons to consider. So, let’s get right into and figure out all the features of each frame type.
Wood: Traditional and great looking
If you’re after elegance and a classic look, then wood is your go-to option. It is a common choice among Canadian homeowners for many reasons.
Advantages:
- Super durability
- Amazing look
- Traditional, all times classic
Low condensation and great sound cancelling
Disadvantages:
- The most expensive material
- Needs frequent maintenance
- Vulnerable to insects
Aluminum: Light but durable
For many Canadian homes, aluminum windows are a good pick. They look great, requiring less maintenance than wood. Aluminum is also lightweight but very durable and can hold large areas of glass.
Advantages:
- Cheaper than wood
- Less maintenance
- No damage from insects
- Easier to install
Disadvantages
- Low energy-efficiency
- Increased moisture
- Does not fit every design
Vinyl: Your best option
Vinyl window frames are made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). This material is probably the middle ground for many homeowners.
Advantages:
- Much cheaper compared to other materials
- Can fit any design
- Does not require frequent maintenance
- Exceptional energy-efficiency
Disadvantages:
- Difficult to recycle
- Might fade over the years
Get the right installation
Okay, you read till this point, and now you know a lot about window frames and what fits you best. But here comes another vital aspect to keep in mind. Installation. Even the best windows will not serve you long if the installation is poor. Ecoline Windows experts recommend to check whether you installers:
- Follow CSA guidelines as well as your local building codes;
- Have years of experience and perfect reputation;
- Offer only Energy Star-rated and NAFS-11 tested windows;
- Provide you a decent warranty and post-installation support in case issues arise.
Story by Arkadi Lykovsky, a window replacement expert